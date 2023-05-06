Budbreak, Cinco de Mayo celebrations fill downtown Mount Airy

May 6, 2023
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com
<p>Karen Archer, left, and Patty Davis take a few wine samples courtesy of Eddie Zimmerman, winemaker at Waldensian Style Winery from Connelly Springs.</p> <p>John Peters | Mount Airy News</p>

<p>Main Street was filled with area residents and tourists visiting Mount Airy for both the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and the annual Budbreak Wine and Beer Festival.</p> <p>John Peters | Mount Airy News</p>

There were plenty of smiling visitors, winery vendors, and even a few dancers in downtown Mount Airy on Saturday with the 2023 edition of the annual Budbreak Wine Festival.

While it was too early to know the final tallies for number of people attending and the amount of money raised by the Mount Airy Rotary with the festival, at least one Rotary official said this year’s group ticket sales were among the highest in the history of the festival.

Among the highlights this year was an appearance by the Ballet Folklorico del Museo de Mount Airy, a group sponsored by the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History that performs traditional Mexican dance numbers while dressed in traditional Mexican performance clothing.

While the museum’s Cinco de Mayo celebration and Budbreak have often fallen on the same weekend, this is the first year the two agencies formally partnered, with the dance troupe taking center stage for several numbers, eliciting cheers and applause from those on hand for the wine and beer festival.

The downtown gathering brought folks from all over North Carolina and Virginia, and some from even further away.

Patty Davis, from Crosby, Tennessee, and Karen Archer, from Seymour, Tennessee, were among the thousands on hand for the events. Davis said they had traveled to Mount Airy to celebrate Archer’s birthday with a visit to Mayberry, and were pleasantly surprised to find the wine festival —the two particularly enjoying the various flavored wine slushies.

Check out Tuesday’s Mount Airy News for full coverage of both the Cinco de Mayo celebration and Budbreak.