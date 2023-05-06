Copeland Elementary visits Mount Airy museum

May 6, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
<p>Students listen to a legend about the first strawberries, told by Terri Ingalls.</p>

Students listen to a legend about the first strawberries, told by Terri Ingalls.

<p>Pictured from left are Zoey Childress, Krimsyn Stanley, David Uriostegui, and Kain Martinez, standing in front of the bark hut after learning about the Sauras’ daily living experiences.</p>

Pictured from left are Zoey Childress, Krimsyn Stanley, David Uriostegui, and Kain Martinez, standing in front of the bark hut after learning about the Sauras’ daily living experiences.

<p>Students enjoying lunch at Chick Fil A. On the left, from front to back, are Jazmine Ocampo, Bentley Bonhem, Arantza Velazquez, Amos Matthews, and Ashely Herrara: right side, front to back, Natalie Hull, Veda Boyette, Kayleigh McCormick, Zoey Flinchum, and Stephanie Alcala.</p>

Students enjoying lunch at Chick Fil A. On the left, from front to back, are Jazmine Ocampo, Bentley Bonhem, Arantza Velazquez, Amos Matthews, and Ashely Herrara: right side, front to back, Natalie Hull, Veda Boyette, Kayleigh McCormick, Zoey Flinchum, and Stephanie Alcala.

<p>From left, Kenia Rivera, Crystal Rojas, and Benley Bonhem enjoyed playing on the equipment at Riverside Park.</p>

From left, Kenia Rivera, Crystal Rojas, and Benley Bonhem enjoyed playing on the equipment at Riverside Park.

Second graders from Copeland Elementary School recently visited the Mount Airy Museum for the Meet Me at the Wigwam: A Native American Experience.

Students were able to view a typical Southeastern Native American dwelling as they learned about the culture of the Sauras, the Native Americans who inhabited this region. They were able to view the types of items inside and outside of their bark hut, and discuss the importance of these items for everyday use.

Students participated in games the children played, and listened to stories and legends the Eastern Woodland Native Americans would tell their children. Afterward, students enjoyed lunch at Chick-Fil-A and getting some fresh air and playtime at Riverside Park.