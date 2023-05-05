No tax hike eyed in city budget

Daniel Roebuck first visited Mount Airy nearly a year ago, when he swung through the city for a several-day visit that included all of the usual Mayberry-related sites.

He fell in love with the town, so much so that he returned in the fall to take part in the annual Mayberry Days festival, and this week he is due back in Mount Airy for the premiere of his feature film, “Lucky Louie.”

Roebuck has had a long and successful career as a writer and actor, appearing as Deputy Marshal Robert Biggs in “The Fugitive” as well as “U.S. Marshals” with more than 40 other supporting, co-star, and starring roles in movies. He’s made guest star or ensemble cast appearances in just as many television shows, including some multi-episode story arcs. Among those shows are “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “Grimm,” “Glee,” “Star Trek, “Bones,” “Law and Order,” and others.

Around Mount Airy he is perhaps best known for portraying the character Cliff Richards in Matlock, starring Andy Griffith. After his visits to Mount Airy last year, he said on Monday that the Granite City is an “adopted second hometown.”

Thus, his decision to be in town Thursday for a showing of “Lucky Louie.”

According to a release from the Surry Arts Council, “The film is about a retired police officer, Wilbert Moser…who is unable to solve a 50-year-old bank robbery. He eventually teams up with members of his Bible study, all of whom are ex-convicts…that he arrested and rehabilitated. Together, and with the help of a forensic psychology major, Alex D’Ambrosio…the owner of the diner they frequent, Barney…and the Lehigh Valley community (Roebuck’s home area), they solve the decade’s old crime.”

Roebuck said the film is the first released by his non-profit film company, A Channel of Peace, although the firm has distributed another movie, “Getting Grace,” which Roebuck directed, and the company’s next film, “Hail Mary,” is in post-production work. The fourth movie, “Granite Men,” is set to begin shooting next year.

“Lucky Louie” opens nationwide on Friday. Aside from a screening he hosted in his hometown of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, Thursday’s showing in Mount Airy will be its first public showing. Afterward, he will host a question-and-answer session and be available for a meet and greet and autographs. He also teased a “major announcement” for Mount Airy but said he could reveal no additional information prior to Thursday.

“I’m very excited to be coming back to my adopted second hometown,” he said Monday. “We want to give the Mount Airy folks a little love, because they’ve given us a lot of love,” he said of his experiences in the city.

He also believes his association with Andy Griffith, and the effect that Griffith had on his life, was no coincidence. A man of faith, Roebuck said he believes God brought the two men together and is still at work in Roebuck’s film career.

“I’m still riding the poor guy’s coat tails 30 years later,” he said with a laugh, before turning more serious. “Not really. I hope and pray that this movie we are showing is such an extension of the spirit of Matlock, to the extent it is a mystery that needs to be solved, the guy trying to solve it is 80 years old. We’ve put in some homilies some might find familiar, like what you might find in “The Andy Griffith Show,” where you could teach someone a little something about kindness, about being kind.

“I get a little verklempt just talking about it,” he said after pausing for a moment, then clearing his throat before going on. “I’ve been blessed with an extraordinary amount of success and luck…I never set out to be a movie star, I just wanted to be an actor. I’ve done it for 40 years.

“My movies all have an element of fatherhood because fatherhood is mentoring, role modeling. With no disrespect to motherhood or mothers, we have a lot of problems in the world today, and a lot of that comes down to homes without a father in them. Even in homes with a dad, if he’s not present in your life, if he’s not there, that’s still a problem.”

While his movies may have other main plots, such as solving a 50-year-old mystery, that theme of fatherhood and mentorship weaves its way into them all.

That was the role the fictional character Matlock played for the fictional Lewis, and to a degree, the role Griffith played for Roebuck.

Roebuck said growing up he was a huge fan of “The Andy Griffith Show,” not just for the comedic elements, but for the life lessons taught through the show, along with the importance of family on display in the show.

To later work with Griffith, he said was a thrill and something he felt was a result of divine intervention.

“I went from a guy who had just watched him on television, who came to do a guest role, he and I had only one scene together in the final show of the first season,” he said of his initial appearance on “Matlock.”

But while doing the filming, Griffith learned Roebuck had recently finished a run in the play “No Time For Sergeants,” in the same role as Will Stockdale, that Griffith had portrayed both in the play and the later movie version.

That started what would become a strong friendship, resulting in Roebuck coming back to the series later as a regular.

“How could that be? How could I revere the guy my whole life, and then I ended up doing the play…then four months after the play closes, I’m standing next to the guy filming, that’s crazy. If that’s not God’s hand, I don’t know any other way that could happen.”

The Mount Airy premiere of “Lucky Louie” will take place on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at The Historic Earle Theatre. Roebuck will be on hand for the viewing and the question-and-answer session. Tickets are $8. The film will have additional showings Friday, April 28, Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. For additional information, visit www.surryarts.org, call the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998, or email Marianna Juliana at marianna@surryarts.org.

For more information on the movie, or on A Channel of Peace, visit www.achannelofpeace.org