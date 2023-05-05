No tax hike eyed in city budget

The good news is that Mount Airy taxpayers are facing no property tax hike or water-sewer rate increases for the next fiscal year that begins July 1, under a proposed city budget for 2023-2024.
However, that situation could be changing sooner rather than later, fueled by a pesky economic factor much in the news lately.
“The combination of high inflation since 2021, capital investments (major building and equipment) needs over the next five years and the absence of a rate increase since 2018 will make rate increases inevitable in the coming years,” City Manager Stan Farmer said Thursday night.
“The city’s financial condition is strong and stable now, but has some challenges over the next five years.”
In unveiling the preliminary spending plan Thursday night during a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting, Farmer was referring to a June 2018 12-cent increase in the property tax rate and 2 % hike in water-sewer charges approved 3-2.
The proposed budget calls for the property tax rate to remain at 60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for the next fiscal year.
Revenues are projected to total $16,983,250 in a balanced general fund budget for 2023-2024, which covers city government expenditures apart from its separate water-sewer fund that operates on an enterprise basis supported by user fees.
Despite recent inflationary effects, that general fund revenue figure is actually less than what was included in the present fiscal year’s budget — with revenues/expenditures originally set at $18.4 million when adopted last June and later adjusted to $20.2 million.
“A large percentage of the revenue decrease is due to American Rescue Plan Act funding expiring in Fiscal Year 2023,” Farmer explaining in reading from his budget message for the upcoming year.
Mount Airy was injected with $3.2 million in federal aid from that source aimed at helping communities recover from COVID-19 and the financial hit it posed to them.
Even with the diminished revenue scope, the next city budget will provide the same level of service to citizens while also reflecting the non-funding of four unfilled vacant positions on the municipal payroll.
“This will be a reduction of six full-time staff positions (citywide) over the last two fiscal years,” Farmer’s budget remarks continued, while hinting at other possible moves. “Throughout the fiscal year there may be further reductions in force.”
The city work force is budgeted at 165 total full-time positions in both its general fund and water-sewer fund categories — less than recent years when that figure stood at 172.
Personnel makes up the largest-single segment of general fund budget appropriations at 63%.
The city manager’s budget message does not mention any salary increases for municipal employees, although general fund personnel costs will increase by 1 %.
Under the new budget, special appropriations to outside agencies — a regular practice each year — are proposed at $3,750 for the Mount Airy Rescue Squad, $5,000 for Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, $43,750 to the Surry Arts Council (plus $32,750 for maintenance) and $51,825 for the Mount Airy Public Library (plus $60,750 for maintenance).
The library is not operated by the city government but a regional library system, and both it and the arts group occupy municipal-owned facilities.
Mount Airy’s water-sewer appropriations for the next fiscal year are projected at nearly $7 million, compared to $7.4 million in the 2022-2023 budget adopted last June.
Public hearing upcoming
It was mentioned Thursday night that the preparation of Mount Airy’s proposed budget for 2023-2024 did not include a budget workshop open to the public, as has been the case in previous years.
Instead, individual commissioners met with department heads to offer their input rather than debating it as a group, according to discussion, which effectively circumvented the state’s Open Meetings Law.
However, the tone of Thursday’s night’s meeting was that the city board is conservative-minded and assuring that next year’s spending plan reflects citizens’ best interests.
“This budget looks quite different from the one that was proposed to us,” Mayor Jon Cawley said of what elected officials began with and what transpired with the preliminary package in the end.
“It was a very collaborative process,” the city manager said.
Citizens will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed budget at a public hearing to be held during the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on May 18 at 6 p.m.
Farmer said Thursday night that copies of it will be posted on the city government website for the public to review, with hard copies available at the Municipal Building.
