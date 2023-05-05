Food Truck Fest arrives Sunday

Many county residents and tourists alike will descend on Mount Airy this weekend for the annual Budbreak Festival. However, some people may not be aware there is a bookend event on Sunday that will pair nicely to create a fun weekend experience for taste buds.
Mount Airy Downtown Inc. (MAD) will be hosting the Mayberry Food Truck Fest on Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Mount Airy. This event is free for attendees and organizers suggest folks come hungry.
“We’ll have some awesome food and drinks coming to the downtown district. Enjoy music DJ music, shopping, and fun with friends in Downtown Mount Airy for the day,” MAD wrote. “Join for no fuss: just food, drinks, & a good time. Check out the map and plan out your day of indulging in all kinds of deliciousness.’
Organizers suggest arriving with an appetite as there will be 30 vendors lined up and ready to satiate the masses. There is sure to be something for finicky eaters with soul food, seafood, hot dogs, and barbeque among the many participants.
Locals are used to seeing Kona Ice, BJ’s Fry Shack, and Duck Donuts food trucks at events such as these, but some may not be expected to find Lelo’s Cuban Cafe, Soul to Bowl, Mermaids on the Go, or Sliders Street Food – and that is the point. Bringing in some local faves with fresh tastes from outside the area will allow for exploration of one’s palette without leaving town.
“MAD is looking forward to another successful event, rain or shine,” Lizzie Morrison said via email Friday. She is the former coordinator for the downtown group.
“MAD tries to keep the vendor number around 30. This allows us to spread the trucks out and ensures that the trucks are successful in offering just the right number of options to Mount Airy and our visitors,” she said and noted the largest number of trucks was a pre-pandemic 45.
Morrison said that after a pandemic forced hiatus, MAD made changes to create more space and keep visitors safe. “When we were able to bring back the Mayberry Food Truck Fest, we took extra precautions to spread out both the trucks and available dining areas throughout the festival. This has worked well to allow people to spread out a bit for a day filled with food, beer, music, and Mayberry.”
“It’s an awesome event that people enjoy no matter what crazy weather we’ve endured (rain or shine, tornadoes, hurricanes, snow, high wind, extreme cold, extreme heat). Just like the food truck fest, MAD can weather anything,” Morrison said, perhaps tempting fate.
Morrison has moved on from her job as Main Street Coordinator with MAD to a job with the North Carolina Department of Commerce, but she said she still has a hand in this weekend’s event, “While I’ve officially started my new job at NC Commerce, I have volunteered to help with the Mayberry Food Truck Fest.”
“I wouldn’t want the MAD Board to have to do the festival alone with no director, so this will be my last Mayberry Food Truck Fest. Of course, I’ll come enjoy it as a citizen in October when MAD has a new director,” she said, adding, “I’m excited to see MAD’s Nationally Accredited NC Main Street Program grow.
Last fall Mother Nature had some strong opinions about the Fall Food Truck Festival and sent Hurricane Ian up the East Coast in September to create chaos. While the event is normally a rain or shine event, it was postponed due to the storm because, as Morrison said, “Safety is our top priority.”
With the vendor list set and the map laid out, downtown Mount Airy will be ready to continue playing the gracious host to a weekend full of Budbreak crowds on Saturday and the invasion of food trucks Sunday.
For more information visit: http://www.mountairydowntown.org/mayberry-food-truck-fest.html