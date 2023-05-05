City police investigating death

By Tom Joyce

Mount Airy police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside his home Thursday, with a ruling on the case pending the results of an autopsy.

City officers responded to a reported fatality at 338 Durham St. just before 2 p.m., and located the deceased, Bobby Wayne Sizemore, 55.

“He was found in the floor in the residence,” Police Chief Dale Watson said Friday.

A neighbor on Durham Street said Friday that the incident came to light Thursday afternoon when a young woman ran from Sizemore’s house while screaming hysterically.

Authorities are awaiting the autopsy results to determine the exact cause of the death and circumstances surrounding that.

“There is an apparent wound to the head,” the police chief said. “We’re just trying to determine what kind of wound it is at this point.”

It did not appear to be self inflicted.

“Suicide has been ruled out at this point,” Watson said.

However, the death also has not been declared suspicious in nature.

“That’s why we’re awaiting the results of the autopsy, to determine if it is suspicious or not,” the police chief explained. “We’re not comfortable making that determination at this point.”

The police chief was reluctant to give out any details of the potential cause of death. “I can’t comment on any possible weapon found until we get the autopsy (results),” he said.

As far as investigators know, Sizemore lived alone in the residence on Durham Street, with the female associate reporting the situation there Thursday afternoon and the neighbor dialing 911.

A search warrant was executed at the house, which Chief Watson said is standard procedure in such cases.

Officers with the Mount Airy Police Department, along with the State Bureau of Investigation and Surry County Emergency Service, processed the scene.

The neighbor on Durham Street said a homeless man has been living in a tent in an overgrown area to the rear of Sizemore’s home, and had visited Sizemore frequently.

Investigators were directed to that encampment, but no one reportedly has been there since the death.

It is not known when the autopsy results will be received.

“I know they went today,” Watson said of personnel launching that process Friday, which typically occurs at the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh.

“It could be a while.”

