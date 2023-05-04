Cinco de Mayo celebration planned Saturday

While Cinco de Mayo may be on a Friday this year, The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will be celebrating the holiday on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We are exciting to be bringing this event back, but we are going even bigger this year, and bringing the festivities right out onto Main Street,” said Cassandra Johnson, director of programs and education at the museum.

In the museum’s courtyard will be music, a kid’s activity station, and local food and craft vendors selling everything from elote — Mexican street corn — and homemade desserts to hand-made apparel, pinatas, and crafts of all kinds.

Among the activities in the annual celebration will be a performance of the museum’s Ballet Folklorico del Museo de Mount Airy, a group that performs traditional Mexican dance numbers while dressed in traditional Mexican performance clothing.

In the event of poor weather, the event will be moved inside the museum on the third floor.

Anyone with questions should contact The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History at mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org or call 3336-786-4478.