Police reports

May 3, 2023 Thomas Joyce

• A young Dobson woman has been charged in Mount Airy with damaging a vehicle using rocks, according to city police reports.

Ashley Pabon-Miranda, 19, of 199 Pool St., is accused in connection with a civil disturbance call that officers responded to on April 26 at the residence of Miguel Angel Paredes-Castillo on Durham Street, where his vehicle — the make and model of which not unspecified — was found to have allegedly been targeted by Pabon-Miranda.

The Dobson resident also had been banned from the Durham Street location on April 17.

She was charged with injury to personal property, with no bond or court date information listed for the case.

• Police were told on April 26 that a vehicle had been discovered stolen from the parking lot of Food Lion on West Lebanon Street three days before.

The 1997 Ford Explorer, owned by Amy Jean Hiatt of White Pines Country Club, was secured at the time of the theft. The maroon-colored vehicle, valued at $3,000, was bearing license tag number FHY2852.

• Natalie Dawn Baker, 47, of 151 Country Meadow Lane, Pilot Mountain, was charged with larceny on April 15 after allegedly stealing an array of cosmetic items from the Popshelf store on Rockford Street. Included were a brush on nail kit, brush on nail glue, pedicure, eye shadow, makeup and pumice stone products along with Twix candy bars.

No total value was listed for the property taken, with Baker scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on May 22.

• A dealer tag was discovered missing and possibly stolen at Scenic Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac on Rockford Street on April 6. The plate was listed as having serial number FD96842.