Long-time coach honored

The hometown Yankees won the game, the final score was 14 - 4. In the background two of the new light towers over the fields are seen, behind the Yankees logo on the scoreboard is seen one of the old light towers that was replaced. Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn and Surry County Commissioner Mark Marion both spoke to the crowd Tuesday. It was a special night as new lights paid for by the county commissioners are now illuminating the field that bears the name of coach Wayne Edmonds. Surry County Commissioner Mark Marion listens as Wayne Edmonds speaks Tuesday in Dobson with the American flag fluttering in the background. Seen in center the guest of honor Wayne Edmonds, and Commisioner Mark Marion, wearing a big smile, help coaches and players cut the ribbon to dedicate the new Wayne Edmonds Field.

Tuesday evening was a night for spirited competition at Dobson Elementary School with baseball being played on one diamond and softball on the other. While the calendar reported it to be May 2, the number of blankets, coats, and gloves in the stands let everyone know that it was a North Carolina May, so buyer beware.

As the games ended, Surry County Commissioner Mark Marion took hold of the microphone from behind home plate and encouraged folks to come over from the softball field and those by the other diamond to stick around because the action for the evening was incomplete.

All four teams played with gusto to the enjoyment of their friends and family but Marion said the most important part of the evening was to recognize longtime Dobson youth sports coach Wayne Edmonds, who he said was instrumental in helping so many kids in the area get onto the field and enjoy playing the game of baseball.

Marion got a little choked up starting his remarks as he looked around and saw so many familiar faces. “A lot of guys sitting on this hill right here, this man had a big influence on their lives. Just look at what an influence he had on the community and the kids he coached.”

“I ran around on this ball field about sixty-some years ago,” Marion recalled and said his brother Tommy was on one of those first teams. He then rattled off names of players from the early teams that were before his time, “We got folks from on that first team in about 1959 here.”

“Heroes in life wear different uniforms. You got fire, police, military and then along comes a hero who wears a baseball cap. He had a vision to spend time with little boys on the baseball field and he made a tremendous impact on hundreds if not thousands of young people’s lives all across this area.”

Marion said Edmond’s influences were lasting, and still being felt. “For the coaches and players that started with you and those who came after you, and are still coming, today we mark your true dedication.”

“We want to say a great big thank you therefore, the Dobson Little League / Cal Ripken Field has a new name, from this moment forward: welcome to Wayne Edmonds Field,” Marion said and ripped down a piece of cardboard covering the new field’s name plate behind home plate.

So many years and so many lives positively influenced were represented by the fans on the hill, all who braved a progressively colder breeze to give their thanks and hear Coach Edmonds speak.

Fans of the game enjoyed hearing him tell the tales of a long friendship with legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda that lasted until his passing in 2021, or years his son spent as a bat boy for the Dodgers, earning the nickname “Bat Man because he had been there so long.”

Connections made on the field can be lasting ones, and Edmonds said he stays connected with current Houston Astros manager, and recent World Series Champion, Dusty Baker with whom he speaks weekly.

Edmonds said he was thankful for the honor, but also for the privilege to have been a coach to so many and share the lessons of life found on the diamond, in the dugout, and on the field.

“Baseball is a wonderful game,” he said. “You can be a good sport about it, or you can be… something else. You always got to remember life goes on and you have to be a good sport.”

While the field took on a new name, there had also been other dramatic improvements of the fields outside Dobson Elementary regarding aging light towers over the fields.

As the sun went down and the cascade of colors in the Dobson sky transitioned from blue to the burnt orange of twilight the array of new light towers over the field came to life and illuminated the fields and crowds in a bright, but not overpowering, glow.

These light upgrades were long overdue according to Anthony Kiger, who doubles as the coach of the Dobson Yankees and the president of the Golden Eagles Youth Foundation. He said the teams had been “actually playing dangerously for several years” by playing under lights that did not always work properly.

Coach Kiger thanked Marion who in turn said it was actually Kiger that had spearheaded the light design and worked with the county to get the project across the finish line.

During the pandemic, for better or worse, the federal government opened the checkbook and spent money in an aggressive way to keep the economy afloat. The county found some creatives ways to use pandemic relief funds to help Surry County residents.

The American Rescue Plan Act doled out $13,943,006 to Surry County and County Manager Chris Knopf outlined the Invest in Surry plan to the county commissioners last February, which they approved.

Invest in Surry created six categories of funding using relief resources: infrastructure, public health, public recreation, community development, public safety, and other (which housed $2.1 million for nonprofit groups).

The public recreation funds sent $225,000 to Fisher River Park, $250,000 to improve river access, and $225,000 for community parks in general. On top of that, the ball fields at Dobson and Mountain Park each had $150,000 set aside for new lights.

Tuesday night looking at the old light towers standing next to the new ones was like comparing a kite to a 747 – each fly, but they are not the same. The new towers are taller and have more lights that are better designed than the ones the replace.

Marion said he is hopeful that players, coaches, and families will enjoy the benefits of the improved lighting system for decades to come at Wayne Edmonds Field.