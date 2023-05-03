Local woman launching grief support group

Grief is a natural reaction to the loss of loved ones, which can trigger a wide range of regrets and other emotions that a Mount Airy woman seeks to address through a new organization.
“It’s something I believe in,” Emma Suzanne Lewis Brown said Monday of her reasons for forming a grief support group, with the first meeting planned this coming Sunday.
Many people know Brown as the owner of Cousin Emma’s Bed and Breakfast on South Main Street, but in addition to being a retired architectural designer she has experience facilitating similar groups in Chapel Hill and Durham.
“I did that at both Duke and UNC,” Brown said of the universities where that took place. “I did it off and on for 30 years.”
Factoring into Brown’s desire to again help others in such a way is a personal motivation: the death of her son from COVID-19 as the pandemic was raging in 2021.
He worked remotely from his home and also had food delivered there — making his loss all the more troubling to Brown since her son was sheltering in place and supposedly out of danger.
Often after the funeral when family members return to their respective communities, a person who might’ve been most close to the deceased is left to deal with the aftermath alone using only their own devices — which can be a daunting prospect.
Brown is hoping the new grief support group will fill that void by providing comfort to those who are suffering.
Recent cases targeted
The group is geared toward folks who have lost someone within the past six months, which Brown indicates is a critical period in the grieving process.
“It’s going to be open to both men and women,” she said of its scope. “I’m going to limit it to eight members.”
The bed and breakfast owner is planning a series of six meetings, starting Sunday and continuing on May 21, May 28, June 4, June 11 and June 25 — allowing breaks for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.
“Sunday is my least-busiest day as far as the bed and breakfast,” Brown explained regarding the schedule.
The meetings are planned from 4 to 5:15 p.m. each time at Cousin Emma’s Bed and Breakfast, located at 501 S. Main St. in the vicinity of Wally’s Service Station.
Persons interested are asked to call the lodging establishment at 336-756-5656 to get started, and leave a voice-mail message with their contact information if the call is not answered initially.
The number of participants is limited to eight in order to keep things manageable, with the process to involve each getting a chance to express their emotions, and hopefully by opening up, gaining strength along the way from others involved.
“I don’t want it so large that people feel like they can’t get what they need to get,” Brown added.
Each person’s comments will have a time limit so everyone gets a chance to speak.
“A great healer”
Brown further mentioned that the discussion will have a framework built around key topics such as the sense of being overwhelmed by grief, the replaying of conversations and events with lost loved ones, regrets, tangibles (the desire to possess items once owned by the deceased) and memorials.
The group organizer was quick to note that memorials does not mean buying an expensive monument, but is simply a therapy mechanism to honor those who have passed.
She engages in such a practice in memory of her child who died.
“My son was a fantastic soup maker,” Brown said. And when learning someone is sick, she will prepare soup for that person, which is a way of carrying on his tradition.
“Soup is a great healer.”
The idea behind the new group is reassuring mourners that others share the same pain and emotions and they should not be made to feel as if they are “a freak show,” in the organizer’s words.
Several ground rules will be in place for the grief support group.
“Everyone will have to sign a confidentiality form so they are able to talk freely,” Brown said of one.
Each member also will be asked to keep a journal and regularly write two of three sentences expressing their thoughts related to the grieving process.
Other rules are aimed at protecting the integrity of the historic structure housing the bed and breakfast, one of Mount Airy’s oldest homes, including removing one’s shoes when entering to avoid tracking mud. Attendees may bring bedroom shoes to wear or simply go barefoot.
The dress code overall is informal, but participants are asked not to wear perfume during the meetings to avoid allergy issues.
Should more than eight people express interest, Brown hopes to form another group at some point.
She says the grief support initiative has no association with funeral homes or other commercial interests.
There will be no charge for participants, but the organizer does plan to maintain a donation container for voluntary contributions to aid a Salvation Army program that sends kids to summer camp.
That has been the beneficiary of Christmas open house events held at Cousin Emma’s in recent years.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.