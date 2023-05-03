Mountain Valley upgrading the Woltz Hospice Home

The entrance to the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mountain Valley has announced plans for upgrades to design elements and structural integrity of the hospice home. (File photo)
Mountain Valley, a nonprofit agency, has begun the first phase of upgrading the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home. The project includes painting, lighting upgrades, replacement of flooring and furniture, and repaving the parking lot of the 22,000-square-foot residence featuring 20 patient suites.
“Our Woltz Hospice Home has served over 7,000 patients and their families since 2009, and it’s time to make some upgrades in order to continue to offer the best possible patient experience,” said Tracey Dobson, president and CEO of Mountain Valley.
Among other renovations are replacing all the exterior columns to ensure the continued structural integrity of the facility; replacing the water feature, which will create a serene ambiance for patients and their loved ones; installing a new stained-glass window in the chapel; and relocating the existing stained-glass window to be retrofitted and displayed elsewhere in the facility.
“We estimate that the total projected cost of these upgrades will exceed $700,000, and that represents a commitment to ensuring the continued quality care of patients who we are privileged to serve,” said Dobson.
Mountain Valley is a nonprofit organization providing end-of-life care and serious illness services to patients in 18 counties throughout North Carolina and Virginia.
Through its team of professionals and specially trained volunteers, Mountain Valley addresses the growing need for compassionate hospice care and related services through offices in Mount Airy, Yadkinville, Elkin, Pilot Mountain, King, and Winston-Salem; as well as across the border in the Virginia towns of Hillsville and Martinsville.
Mountain Valley owns and operates two hospice inpatient facilities: The Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson and the SECU Hospice Care Center in Yadkinville. Both offer a home-like setting for patients and their families.
For some there may me a sense of confusion about their name because the former Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative rebranded with a new name, new logo, new retail store front with The Humble Hare at 705 W. Pine St., Mount Airy but their focus remains unchanged.
“As we begin our milestone 40th year of service, we are unveiling a new brand identity reflecting this evolution and growth,” the announcement read.
“We believe every patient facing serious illness deserves skilled and compassionate care. Our new identity reflects our agency’s progression, as well as our commitment to our mission and the community,” Dobson said.
“Our mission is to honor the lives and experiences of the individuals we serve and make every moment matter. Our brand now reflects our commitment to create the best experience for those facing serious illness. Every patient. Every family. Every time.” said Jan Bullard, vice president of marketing and public relations.
To donate to the Woltz Hospice Home, or to learn about naming opportunities and in-kind contributions, call 336-789-2922. For more information, visit www.mtnvalleyhospice.org.