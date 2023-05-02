Rewards await May blood donors

May 2, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

Most people donate blood in the sheer spirit of giving, but it never hurts to score a few a benefits along the way, which will occur at drives in Surry County during May.

Those who roll up their sleeves at collection events from now through May 19 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of one’s choice, according to the American Red Cross office in Winston-Salem. It coordinates blood drives in Surry and other area counties.

And in order to become summer-ready, from May 20-31 donors will come away with an exclusive Red Cross beach towel while supplies last, a Red Cross official says.

Local schedule

Blood drives scheduled for the rest of this month in Surry County include these dates, times and locations:

• Thursday from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Pilot Mountain Elementary School, 218 Friends St.;

• Next Tuesday at North Surry High School, 2440 W. Pine St., Mount Airy, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

• Next Wednesday at B.H. Tharrington Primary School, 315 Culbert St., Mount Airy, 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• May 15, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.;

• May 15, Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St., 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• May 19, Lowe’s Home Improvement of Mount Airy, 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, noon to 4 p.m;

• May 21, Calvary Baptist Church, 314 S. Franklin Road, Mount Airy, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;

• May 29, Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., noon to 4:30 p.m.;

• May 30, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.

Contact, other info

Donation appointments can be made by visiting Give Blood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

This process also can allow one to determine the availability of appointments for drives on the schedule.

Prospective whole blood donors must be in good health, feeling well and at least 16 years old in most states, along with weighing no less than 110 pounds.

An individual can give every 56 days, up to six times a year, according to information from the Red Cross.