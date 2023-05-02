City seeks $950,000 grant for streetscape work

May 2, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Mount Airy officials have devoted much attention to the redevelopment of the former Spencer’s textile mill site downtown, but aren’t neglecting a nearby area also seen as a key location.

This involves the seeking of a $950,000 grant to fund a streetscape initiative along Franklin Street to Willow Street, for which the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners gave its approval to apply for during a recent meeting.

“If awarded, this grant would allow us to improve sidewalks, bury power lines (if able) and add decorative lighting and art features,” Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis explained in a memo to the commissioners.

“The benefits of this project are numerous and include quality-of-life improvements, access to key amenities, increasing tourism and economic development and increasing property values,” Lewis added.

Franklin and Willow streets’ proximity to the Spencer’s redevelopment area — where a hotel is planned — is another factor behind the proposed upgrade.

“Also, this would improve connectivity and walkability for people of all ages and abilities and link to the proposed Marriot Hotel and Conference Center,” according to the assistant city manager.

The hotel is targeted for the Sparger Building on the Spencer’s property — which the city government bought in 2014 and fronts Willow Street.

Mount Airy is seeking the $950,000 from the N.C. Department of Commerce through its Rural Transportation Grant program.

That program is geared toward supporting numerous projects statewide, including Main Street/downtown investment and revitalization efforts.

This is not the first time for city officials to be applying for Rural Transportation Grant funding from the Department of Commerce affecting Franklin Street.

They previously sought assistance to provide a major facelift for the municipal parking lot on Franklin, located behind a row of buildings fronting North Main Street. It is a key parking resource for the central business district, with spaces there heavily used by shoppers and other downtown visitors.

The lot needs landscaping and resurfacing, along with modernizing its use of space and scope, according to findings of a local study group in 2021.

That previous grant request to the state agency also was for $950,000.

“Unfortunately, we were notified that we were not funded a few months back,” City Manager Stan Farmer advised Monday afternoon.

