New economic-development start vowed

New Surry EDP President Blake Moyer appears at his first annual meeting in that position formerly held by Todd Tucker.
Keynote speaker Kevin Franklin, an economic-development official in Randolph County, talks about efforts leading to that county landing a Toyota plant to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.
A portion of meeting attendees from across Surry County chats during the gathering.
DOBSON — In declaring a new beginning for the Surry County Economic Development Partnership after a period of upheaval, the book of Genesis wasn’t quoted by an official of the organization, but Ecclesiastes was.
“There is a time for everything,” EDP Chairman Peter Pequeno said Friday afternoon in reciting verses from the latter book to describe what the county’s chief industrial-recruitment entity has gone through in recent months toward charting a new course.
That will include trying to help existing local businesses while also marketing the area as a great place for outside companies to come in and set up shop.
Peqeno’s remarks came during the Partnership’s 27th-annual meeting at the Surry Service Center in Dobson, attended by about 120 business, governmental and educational representatives from across the county.
The aforementioned upheaval included the departure of Todd Tucker, who had spent 13 years as president of the Economic Development Partnership — basically the full-time front man who led its efforts on a day-to-day basis.
“I was stunned that Todd was going to resign,” Pequeno — a local banker who heads the 23-member EDP Board of Directors — said of receiving a call from Tucker in November.
This forced the organization to regroup, according to the board chairman, again referring to the Ecclesiastes passage noting “a time to tear down and a time to build up” — with the EDP doing just that through its changeover.
“Quite a bit of change, frankly,” Pequeno said of what transpired in the intervening months, including reassessing what the organization is all about.
“Those verses set us on a path to where we are today,” he said of the Bible book.
“We came together as a group and I never saw such cooperation,” Pequeno said of how the Partnership board rebooted itself going forward. “We checked our egos in at the door.”
One of the first orders of business was seeking a new president to replace Tucker. “And it was a very long process,” Pequeno advised, one that culminated with the hiring of Blake Moyer in March, whose previous economic-development experience included working in Henderson County and Burlington.
“It’s been a warm welcome here in Surry County,” Moyer, who has been on the job for only about five weeks, said during Friday’s lunchtime gathering.
Renewed focus
In refreshing its mission, the Surry Economic Development Partnership endeavored to “set forth a new path for us to embark on,” Pequeno said.
A key step involves appreciating what’s already here.
“One thing we were asked to focus on is existing industry — we heard that time and time again,” Pequeno advised regarding feedback from stakeholders.
“We get it,” he said of a message that is to involve the EDP doing more for those companies in the way of talent recruitment, training, site development and more.
Through its period of introspection and reemergence, the fact remains that Surry County is still a great place to do business, those attending the annual meeting were told.
Unity is a key, Pequeno added regarding leaders of this sprawling county with different viewpoints and objectives for their individual communities.
“We’re all together under one umbrella in Surry County,” he observed.
“Together we can do better than by being apart.”
Lessons from Randolph
The viability of Surry County being ripe for opportunity was further advanced by the keynote speaker for Friday’s EDP gathering, Kevin Franklin, the president and CEO of a counterpart group, the Randolph County Economic Development Corp.
Franklin mainly spoke about a major economic-development project in that county, a 1-million-square-foot Toyota facility under construction where batteries for the company’s electric and hybrid vehicles will be manufactured.
But he said Surry County can benefit from that effort, both directly and philosophically.
Given the size and scope of the Toyota plant, other companies in the region will be impacted.
“I think there is great supplier opportunities for this county,” Franklin explained.
He pointed out that at the same time, Surry County can pursue new companies on the same scale as Toyota by being willing to invest in the planning, partnerships, patience and perseverance required for that.
“These projects take patience whatever they are,” Franklin said in mentioning that the Toyota endeavor was more than 10 years in the making.
“In Surry County, I think the opportunities are great.” Franklin said this includes its tourism attractions such as Pilot Mountain, scenes of which were projected on screens in the room during the meeting.
These also can be a magnet for industry, he believes.
At one point Friday afternoon during his remarks, the keynote speaker asked for — and received — a show of hands that provided near-unanimous agreement when posing this question to the audience:
“How many of you believe Surry County can be better tomorrow than it is today?”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.