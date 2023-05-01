Chamber hires new president

Staff report

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce has a new incoming president and chief executive officer.

John Pynakker, who has served as president and CEO of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce in Bullhead, Arizona, has been hired to fill the same post in Mount Airy. According to the Mount Airy chamber’s board of directors, Pynakker will begin his work in Mount Airy on Monday, June 5.

He is filling a post vacated in December when Randy Collins, who had served as the local chamber’s president and CEO for nearly eight years, stepped down. Steve Yokeley has been filling the role on an interim position basis since February.

“I am thrilled and excited to welcome John Pynakker to Mount Airy as the new president/CEO of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce,” said Lenise Lynch, chairwoman of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “We received a good amount of qualified candidates in the search for president/CEO. Among those candidates, John Pynakker was the ideal choice. He brings decades of diverse experience in working with organizations dedicated to moving communities and individuals forward.”

Pynakker, a native of Wisconsin, has four years of experience in the Bullhead City chamber position, according to local chamber officials. Prior to that he was owner and operator of Travel Network for nine years, has experience as a chamber board of directors member, and is an Army veteran.

“With his exceptional background and experience, he is uniquely positioned to represent the majority of businesses in Mount Airy and the surrounding areas. John possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow the chamber into an even greater more successful organization, creating a lasting impact on our area,” Lynch said.

Pynakker had visited the Surry County area before the local chamber opening.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to join the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce,” Pynakker said. “I want to thank the executive board for their trust in me and my family and I look forward to living and thriving in the Mount Airy community. We have been to the area a few times and are excited to raise our children in such a friendly, beautiful city.

“The chamber is already in great shape thanks to the board and staff, but I will be out meeting members of the community to find out what else they would like to see the chamber do for them. If you are a member, I will see you soon. If you are not, then I will also see you soon.”

Pynakker has an associate degree in criminal justice from American Intercontinental University, graduating in 2006. During his time at the Bullhead City Chamber of Commerce, Pynakker oversaw improvements in multiple areas including finance, membership, event attendance, and public relations.

“Once Pynakker arrives and settles into his new role, the chamber will host a meet and greet so the community, chamber members, and local leaders can welcome him,” the local chamber said.