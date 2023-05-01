Master Gardeners to hold plant sale

May 1, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — A chance to extend one’s green thumb while also providing scholarship funds for horticultural studies will take root Friday when an annual plant sale is hosted by Surry County Master Gardeners volunteers.

The sale is planned at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Surry County Center, 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson, which one organizer mentioned will be held under a farmers market shelter at that location.

It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, or until all plants are sold.

A variety will be available, including perennials, shrubs, trees and specialty plants, which can make great gifts for Mothers Day.

“We will have many native perennials, several varieties of hosta and we will be featuring some donated plants from many nurseries in our county and the surrounding area,” advised Robin Portis, a Surry County Master Gardener who is chairing the sale.

“There should be something for everyone.”

Organizers have noted that the plant sale list is subject to change based on availability.

The Extension Master Gardener Program is an educational initiative for horticulture. The proceeds from Friday’s sale are to be used for educational programs and scholarships, including an upcoming $1,000 scholarship to a Surry County student entering or enrolled in the horticultural field.

Door prizes and raffle tickets also will be part of Friday’s event.