Elkin gets smacked by weekend storms

Surry County has been working on changes to the development code for several years to bring the county into compliance with the general statutes on land development.

At Monday’s meeting of the county commissioners, they acknowledged that the process drew some strong reactions from residents. “I know from time to time we have issues that the public feels very strongly about and we try to respect folks’ opinions and we certainly want to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard,” Chairman Eddie Harris said.

“I realize the devil is always in the details and these things are very controversial.”

Attorney Howard Jones has joined the county to aid with land development cases, and he explained, “Counties and cities were required to conform their ordinances to what the legislature said land use plans now have to say by July of 2021. We are going on two years being late.”

Jones explained and said that COVID, while “being no fun,” slowed up all manner of processes and with a new detention center, budgets, and schools needed attention the county simply had not gotten the task accomplished.

Rather than linger in the knowledge the task was incomplete, the county set out to revamp the codes and Jones informed over half of the changes that were proposed were of an administrative nature to align with the state. If the county did not, he said that there could be “legal jeopardy.”

The county has been discussing these changes for several months and has invited public comment during walk-in meetings and Jones told the board generally there had been little feedback. Fewer than two dozen residents availed themselves the opportunity to speak to county representatives including commissioners and Development Director Marty Needham but several did speak Monday to the board about the proposals.

Most residents who came out Monday were there to speak against the proposed change to minimum lot sizes. For years there has been no change to the lot size requirement (0.69 acres) and a specific proposed change to Rural Agricultural (RA) to 2 acres had some seeing red.

Jones knew that the issue was complex and that not everyone was speaking the same language, so he clarified that increasing a lot size would not affect previously subdivided land. “You own a lot, nothing that happens tonight can constitutionally affect your right to sell your lot.”

Furthermore, “Lot size restrictions do not affect the ability to leave your property to a loved one by a will. You can leave your one acre to, literally if you have 10 kids, 1/10 to each child and nothing this word can do can stop that.”

In a community where the demand for real estate, and rentals, greatly exceeds inventory, those opposed to the change voiced concerns that raising the minimum lot size was going to price many home buyers out of the market.

“It’s just horrible land planning, you’re hurting the first-time homebuyer because they can’t afford it,” Surry County developer Bobby Lovell said. “It doesn’t make sense. You’re gonna hurt the first-time home buyer whose home is probably the best investment he’ll ever make. He’s not gonna be able to do it. You’re gonna drive him someplace else.”

Lee Mills agreed. “We’re pricing ourselves out of the market, people are going to go somewhere else.”

Treva Kirkman implored the board to consider the working-class residents of the county. “I’ve probably been louder than anybody, but I just want you to keep the working man in your mind — what he can afford to own and buy.”

“I think it would be important to note that those who are for the development of larger land lots and those who are for not protecting the Scenic Byway will probably be the same people who complain in the future that things sure aren’t the way they used to be,” Teresa Levia observed.

Erin Sobe wanted to illuminate what other counties are doing in terms of lot sizes and said it is 0.67 acres in Yadkin, 1 acre in Stokes County, Davidson County is 0.69, and Alleghany and Wilkes have no minimum if there is enough room for septic.

Also, “The land use plan mentions the fact that Surry County has been decreasing in size. There are less people here. The age of the Surry County resident is increasing, and there are no young people coming in. Eventually, if we don’t make housing affordable in Surry County, there will be no Surry County residents.”

Commissioner Mark Marion said he heard what residents were saying. “I’ve been to a couple of the presentations, and I’ve seen the reaction on people’s faces, and I’ve heard the comments. I said at the retreat when we talked about this that going from 0.69 to 2 acres was a darn big jump.”

“So, I’m good with one acre across the board,” he proposed. They discussed the merits of a one-acre lot size and agreed that the Rural Residential (RR) would change from 0.69 acres to 1 acre.

Tucker petitioned that there should be some differentiation between RA and RR, but the board ultimately decided on 1 acre for both RA and RR.

Scenic by way

Another of the largest changes would be the proposed Scenic Byway Overlay to control commercial growth along the Sauratown Mountain Scenic Byway. Some residents along the path thought it was a solution in search of a problem or asked why the county would want to create a scenic byway. more than one said they did not know they lived on a scenic byway in the first place.

The byway is not a new creation, but the Scenic Byway Overlay District though is and as proposed it would create a buffer zone 1,200 feet from the center dividing line along the byway. Along that path, new commercial development would need planning board approval for a special use permit (formerly a conditional use permit).

The board reached consensus Monday evening to revise the buffer zone down from 1,200 feet to 600 feet.

Jones reminded, “The overlay district does not affect residential uses. It’s very clear, we are only talking about new and not existing non-residential uses. If you have a business, it will not be affected. If you want to change to a different type of business, it will be affected, and you’ll have to get a special use permit.”

Cory George sought middle ground. “I understand that if you want to protect the scenic byway, that’s fine. But we need to figure out how to do it and not restrict landowners on Highway 89 and Shoals Road to the point where it’s essentially useless for the local person to be able to utilize that property in a nonresidential way. Your big corporations are always gonna be able to afford the good attorneys to fight the special use permits and whatever.”

He cautioned, “It’s the local people who are gonna start the businesses, the restaurants, the small retail that are not gonna be able to get through the special use permit process.”

Commissioner Van Tucker said: “Remember this is not saying there can never be a business there saying it can’t be one within 1,200 feet without going to the planning board and without getting a special use permit to build a business.”

“I think that’s also something that needs to be understood, it doesn’t say you can’t ever build a business. It says you got to go one more step and get a special use permit before being given the ability to do that,” he said.

He also appreciated that clarifications were offered for farms and barns. “It’s got nothing to do with that. It doesn’t restrict bona fide farming practices or buildings.”

The board accepted proposed changes to the Village of Rockford as they agreed that to not adopt the changes would be to risk the historic designation. History buff Harris said he was a huge supporter of this historical preservation efforts in Rockford and Commissioner Larry Johnson echoed, “I think we got too much history and we put too much money into it to abandon it.”

Upon approving the slate of proposed changes, it also meant the dissolution of the existing planning board and board of adjustment. Tuesday event the board approved the five members to comprise the new board: Terry Kennedy, Brian Moser, Jon Tucker, Greg Casstevens, Dean James and Marion Venable as the alternate.