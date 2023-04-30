Northern Regional celebrates its volunteers

April 30, 2023 John Peters Business, Community, News 0

Northern Regional Hospital recently recognized the efforts of a small army of volunteers who work with the medical provider with a dinner held at The Barn at Heritage Farm in Dobson.

“In our post-pandemic world, we’re excited to highlight our re-energized volunteer program – where exceptional people come together to share their time, talent, energy, and compassion with us by performing non-clinical tasks that help facilitate hospital operations and enhance the comfort of patients and visitors,” said Tina Beasley, manager of the volunteer program at Northern Regional Hospital.

“For those looking to give back to their community, there is no better place to start than by joining the well-established Volunteer Program of Northern Regional Hospital,” the hospital said in a statement about the program and the annual awards banquet. “On any given day, volunteers can be found delivering flowers and meal trays, assisting in the gift shop, transporting patients to and from departments, and greeting visitors while helping them find their way. No task is complete without a healthy dose of warm smiles and well wishes.”

“Our remarkable volunteers, who currently range in age from 22 to 93, are committed to helping us create and maintain a comfortable and caring ‘environment of healing’ – one that encourages positive recovery and improved health,” adds Beasley. “They also often establish warm and friendly relationships with each other.”

As is the case with all new employees, volunteers must undergo a full background check, along with required drug and health screenings, and attend a general orientation session to familiarize themselves with hospital policies and procedures, as well as federal, state, and industry-wide regulations, such as federal law that governs patient confidentiality.

During each shift, volunteers receive a voucher for a meal in the hospital cafeteria.

In April of each year, volunteers are celebrated at a Volunteer Appreciation Banquet event, held this year at The Barn at Heritage Farm.

Starting this summer, volunteers will be given the opportunity to request assignments within the hospital’s new Northern Medical Group medical office building, across from the hospital on South Street – a 25,000-square-foot facility that will house several specialty practices of Northern Regional Hospital, including gastroenterology, family medicine, urology, and general surgery. “As with the hospital proper, volunteers will help greet, guide, and sometimes transport patients at this state-of-the-art facility, as well as perform other related non-clinical tasks,” said Beasley.

“Volunteers are a key part of our healthcare team at Northern Hospital,” emphasized Beasley. “In many instances, volunteers are the first point-of-contact for patients and visitors alike – so it’s important that their interactions with others are friendly and welcoming. If someone is smiling, it sets the tone for the whole visit – and a positive, caring attitude is just as important as the high-quality medical care that is provided.”

For more information about the volunteer program of Northern Regional Hospital, contact Beasley at 336-783-8196 or tbeasley@wearenorthern.org or visit choosenorthern.org/careers/volunteer/