North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey was the guest speaker at The Mount Airy News Mountie Awards lunch on Thursday.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
Serena Bowman, Mount Airy News Media Group Regional Sales Director, addresses nearly 160 people at Cross Creek Country Club Thursday, there for the annual Mountie Awards lunch.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
From left, Justin Gough, owner of Scenic Automotive Group, Brooke Johnson, marketing director, and Ben Lawson, parts/service director, pose for a photo with the nearly half-dozen awards the firm won.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
Lenise Lynch, right, vice president and general manager of Hampton Inn of Mount Airy, poses for a photo with Mount Airy News Media Group Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley shortly after the Hampton Inn was named first-place winner for hotels.
Megan Bowman, right, of Megan Bowman Realty, poses with one of her awards with Mount Airy News Media Group Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
Those attending Thursday’s Mountie Awards were treated to a buffet lunch at Cross Creek Country Club.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
The staffs of Central Carports and Cibirix gather for a photo during the Thursday awards ceremony. In addition to both companies winning several awards, Central was one of two premier sponsors for the event.
Katelyn Goins | Mount Airy News
West Ridge Insurance was one of the Readers Choice winners and a premier sponsor of The Mounties. Pictured here are, from left, Joseph Crouse, Stephanie Kimmel, Melinda Dodson, Sandra Matthews, and Justin Caudle.
Katelyn Goins | Mount Airy News
Nearly 160 people gathered Thursday at Cross Creek Country Club to celebrate what Mount Airy News Media Group Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley called “the best of the best” among local businesses and professionals.
The event was the annual Mounties Readers’ Choice Awards lunch, which recognizes the top local businesses and professionals as voted by Mount Airy News and mtairynews.com readers.
The process to reach the award stage is two-fold. First, area readers and residents submit nominations to The Mount Airy News, highlighting businesses and service professionals who stand out to individuals.
Once the nominations are compiled and whittled to the final list for voting, readers can go online and cast votes — although any sort of voting created by bots or other fake means is filtered out.
After all of that, Hurley said the best of the best local businesses and professionals are named.
She told those gathered for Thursday’s awards 17,837 nominations had been submitted. In the voting round, when the Mount Airy News published the nominees and allowed individuals to cast votes, she said an astounding 66,782 votes were cast.
In the 15-year history of The Mounties, both the awards lunch total, along with the total votes, were all-time highs.
Another highlight of the gathering was guest speaker Mike Causey, who has served as North Carolina’s Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal since 2017. He won election to the statewide post in November of 2016, and was re-elected in 2020.
Causey, of Guilford County, opened by explaining that most people have no idea what his office does.
When running for office, he said it was not unusual to approach a prospective voter with the line “I’m Mike Causey, and I’m running for state Insurance Commissioner,” only to be met with a blank stare, followed by: “What kind of insurance are you selling?’
Causey explained on Thursday his office is responsible for a multitude of functions. The agency oversees and enforces laws regarding insurance in the state — insurance agents and agencies of all sorts must be licensed to operate in North Carolina and must maintain certain standards, a process his agency oversees.
His office regulates electrical and plumbing contractors, collection agencies, fire departments and EMS agencies in the state. Causey said he has always been a big supporter of volunteer fire fighters in North Carolina — most of the state’s fire fighters are volunteers, he said — working to help those departments get federal and state grant funding. He even went so far as to be sworn into office after his first election in a volunteer fire department facility, as a show of support for those organizations.
Primarily, though, he said the Insurance Commission investigates and goes after those who commit insurance fraud and investigates cases of arson. While his agency often works with the State Bureau of Investigation, along with local police and sheriff’s office, the North Carolina Insurance Commission has its own cadre of law enforcement officials.
Those officers, he said, have full authority to carry out investigations and make arrests in all jurisdictions across the state.
His office, Causey said, is independent and self-sufficient, existing on revenue it collects from insurance licensing and fees, enforcement fines, and other sources of revenue. In fact, he said the agency makes far more money than it spends, turning the excess over to the General Assembly.
After Causey’s talk, Hurley and Regional Sales Director Serena Bowman presented the award winners with their certificates and prizes. A full list of winners and sponsors is included in a special Mountie Awards section inside today’s Mount Airy News.