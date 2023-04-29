Franklin students graduate from DARE

April 28, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
<p>Cheltsea Golding’s fifth grade class members who finished the DARE program include McKenzie Atkins, Austin Cornett, Adalyn Easter, Audree Edwards, Mason Frye, Callie Hazel, Samantha Huff, Carson Johnson, Konner Jones, Malachi Light, David Marmolejo Mejia, Selene McBride, Gracie Pack, Madison Phillips, Stella Rakes, Tommy Salazar Pacheco, Jayden Smith, Morgan Sutphin, Easton Tolbert, Isaiah Turner, Christopher Vanhoy, Scharlynn Ward, and Alex Wright.</p>

<p>Bethany Duncan’s fifth grade class members who completed the DARE program include Caleb Carney, Jesse Cranfill, Mattix Cutler, Kira Dillion, Emma Edwards, Bella Gray, Macey Hiatt, Reilly Hill Traelyn Howlett, Serenity Leftwich, Sophia Lopez, Angel Luna Dawson McHone, Isaiah Payne, Natily Presnell, Coal Smith, Annie Tate Grimaldo, Jacob Tilley, Saylor Tolbert, Zendaya Valentine, Gunner Walker, and Abel Yarbrough.</p>

Franklin Elementary recently hosted the fifth grade DARE graduation — DARE being an acronym for Drug Abuse Resistance Education.

“Lots of family and friends joined the fifth grade students to celebrate their success,” school officials said of the event.

Sharia Templeton opened the graduation with a welcome message to all. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Student Body President Callie Hazel, Student Body Vice President Cayden Hoehn, Secretary Jayden Resendiz, Treasurer Kyra Steele, and Boy Scout Traelyn Howlett.

The guest speakers were Deputy Eric Latza and Judge Gretchen Kirkman. Deputy Latza is the student’s DARE instructor. Judge Kirkman spoke to the student body about the danger of drug use.

The students sang “I Will Dare” to the audience. Essay winners Natily Presnell, Coal Smith, Easton Tolbert, and Kyra Steele presented their essays. The teachers awarded the students with a certificate for completing the DARE Program. Amy Clement closed the ceremony.

Special Guests in attendance were Surry County Board of Commissioners members, Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves and Kent Whitaker, and Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.