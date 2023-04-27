Firm helping city cut utility costs

The city of Mount Airy recently hooked up with a company that specializes in identifying billing errors and overcharges by utility providers such as Duke Energy — which already has identified refunds and annual savings totaling about $54,000.
“Utilities, they don’t really give you a lot of time between the due date and the bill date,” Randy Lewis of No Cost Solutions told city officials during a recent presentation regarding difficulties in routinely spotting problems with bills.
“Just to get them paid and paid on time is a major accomplishment for the staff,” Lewis added regarding pressures on municipal employees, thus hampering efforts to give bills a fine tooth comb.
“And sometimes we can be charged incorrectly,” said City Manager Stan Farmer, who pointed out that staff members lack the training — along with the time — to verify figures.
This led Farmer to engage No Cost Solutions about six months ago to check Mount Airy’s vendor utility accounts for accuracy and cost efficiency.
“And they get paid out of what they save,” he said of the compensation for its identification of savings opportunities.
“They get compensated 50 % for any savings they find,” the city manager added Friday, saying that if it’s only a dollar then No Cost Solutions gets 50 cents.
The 50-% rate is in effect for the first three years of the arrangement between it and Mount Airy.
Duke Energy a focus
In working on behalf of Mount Airy, No Cost Solutions looked at city vendor accounts for utility companies serving its facilities at various locations, including Duke Energy, Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corp., Appalachian Power and Frontier Natural Gas.
Accounts were found to be billed correctly, with no errors, among all those companies except for Duke Energy, according to a breakdown provided by No Cost Solutions.
Savings and/or refunds regarding that supplier were identified in six different accounts, based on the breakdown, with results from a seventh still to be determined.
One example found involved Mount Airy’s two water-treatment plants, F.G. Doggett and S.L. Spencer. Energy accounts for both were being charged a 7% state sales taxes for the product each provides, even though such treatment facilities are considered manufacturing plants and therefore exempt from sales taxes.
The city was allowed to request, and indeed received, a refund of all sales taxes paid over the past 36 months, with a total refund figure of $22,835 listed in the breakdown.
Other overcharges were found in relation to the municipality’s ability to vacate a situation in which Duke Energy offers energy-efficiency programs to business customers, funded through a cost-recovery rider.
A customer can opt out of the rider, and the additional expense it poses, by undergoing an energy audit or analysis and proceeding with plans to implement energy-efficiency measures recommended in the audit/analysis. That is the case with Mount Airy, the breakdown shows.
Another example involves Mount Airy being overcharged for the electricity used to provide lighting due to paying an “outdoor lighting” rate versus a cheaper “public lighting” one.
“Duke Energy made an error and No Cost Solutions is still working to have this corrected,” No Cost Solutions documents state concerning that issue. It has requested that the cost difference be refunded to the city government and will notify local officials when the utility supplier corrects that error, with no figure available at present.
Other savings were noted in contract reductions for power usage to bring this more in line with the city government’s actual demand, No Cost Solutions documents indicate.
Lewis, a Greensboro resident who has 32 years of experience in his field, told city leaders that $53,802 in total savings had been identified, including the $22,835 refund sum and the approximate annual adjustments from addressing other billing issues of $30,967.
“This is not a one-and-done audit,” he advised, with plans calling for No Cost Solutions to come back every year to analyze the city government’s utility vendor accounts.
The mayor and commissioners seemed pleased with the arrangement after hearing Lewis’ presentation.
