Gates tapped for Division of Community Supervision post

April 28, 2023 John Peters News 0

A former Surry County Board of Education member and local probation/parole officer has been named appointed director of administration for the Division of Community Supervision.

Brian K. Gates was recently named to the post by North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee.

Gates began his career as a parole officer in Mecklenburg County in 1993. He later served as a probation/parole officer in Surry County, chief probation/parole officer in Forsyth County, and judicial district manager for District 17, covering Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties. Since 2014, Gates has served as judicial division administrator for Division 3, which consists of eight districts and 22 counties from the Virginia border (Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham) to the South Carolina border (Union, Anson, Richmond).

Gates is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and UNC-Pembroke. He has also graduated from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Executive Leadership Development Program and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Office of Staff Development and Training’s Correctional Leadership Development Program.

Gates is active in his community, having served on the Surry County Board of Education, both as a member and vice chair, as well as serving as a member of the Town of Dobson Planning Board. He is also a recipient of a Governor’s Award of Excellence in Human Relations.