Public hearing set on Miss Angel non-profit group

April 27, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

After aiding worthy causes for years, Angela Shur, also known as “Miss Angel,” has formalized those efforts by creating a non-profit organization that will be the subject of a public hearing next week.

Plans for the Touched By Miss Angel non-profit include filing an application for federal assistance for identified projects with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Community Facilities Loan and/or Grant program.

A required public meeting to solicit comments as part the review of the Touched By Miss Angel’s intent in that regard is scheduled for 6 p.m. next Monday at Miss Angel’s Farm, 252 Heart Lane, Mount Airy.

The meeting will allow interested persons to learn about work Touched By Miss Angel will be doing in 2023 and celebrate the start of the non-profit.

Touched By Miss Angel seeks to make Surry County more accessible and caring for all its neighbors, especially those with physical and mental disabilities, according to a news release from the group.

As part of this, Miss Angel’s Farm will be hosting events for the non-profit organization during the 2023 festival season to raise funds for various projects.

Shur, who also operates the Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies store in downtown Mount Airy, has “tirelessly advocated” for disability access in the outdoors, particularly as it relates to agritourism and nature-based education, the news release states.

Handicapped accessibility

Touched By Miss Angel has been created with the stated long-term goal of installing a community garden and greenhouse in order to feed those in need in Mount Airy and provide a dedicated outdoor mental health and counseling location.

This is geared toward rehabilitation centers, children’s aid organizations, youth groups, local schools, palliative care and retired living facilities and other groups in Surry County, according to information from the group.

That goal has been accompanied by Shur’s most recent campaign, to build bathrooms to accommodate disabled persons on the Miss Angel’s Farm property.

The establishment of handicapped-accessible facilities would increase the ability of all people to participate in activities, as well as organizations that focus on disability inclusion, by creating both physical infrastructure and community engagement that is overwhelmingly underfunded in rural areas, the news release states.

It mentions that the foundation for the non-profit’s plans has been laid through Shur’s work over the past decade.

Since 2013, she has provided a haven for community, education, greater quality of life and reconnecting with local agriculture efforts in northwest North Carolina, according to the news release.

This has included participation in and leading various philanthropic and humanitarian causes, serving as a board member for Mount Airy’s Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, coordinating local food bank fundraisers and donations, hosting pet-adoption drives for local shelters and working with the significant Ukrainian population in the area to raise ongoing awareness and financial support for Samaritan’s Purse in Ukraine since February 2022.

Upcoming schedule

Events that Touched By Miss Angel will be hosting at Miss Angel’s Farm in 2023 include:

• This Saturday — Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

• Monday — The public hearing on the non-profit’s plans at 6 p.m.;

• May 27-28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. — Hippie Revival Festival;

• June 24-25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. — Peach Festival;

• Sept. 16, 4 to 10 p.m. — Oktoberfest on the Orchard;

• Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Harvest Festival.