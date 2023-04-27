Citizens Academy graduates 20 students

April 27, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

High school and college commencement exercises are still weeks away, but the city of Mount Airy has gotten off to an early start in that process by graduating 20 people from its Mayberry Citizens Academy.

This involved the spring version of a program launched last fall by City Manager Stan Farmer aimed at providing local residents with a better understanding of municipal government functions.

“Another great class of civic-minded Mount Airy citizens that want to learn about how their city operates,” was Farmer’s assessment of the latest crop of graduates, the second in a series.

“Once a week over seven weeks, they learned about a different city department while making new friends and sharing a laugh or two,” he added. “In nine months, we’ve had about 45 people go through the Citizens Academy.”

Among the range of topics were city and state government relations; fire operations; police and code enforcement; public works/utilities; finance; parks and recreation; and planning.

The last session in the program constituted the graduation ceremony, which occurred last week at Reeves Community Center.

Farmer and Mayor Jon Cawley presented graduation certificates and T-shirts embroidered with the city logo to those successfully completing the sessions.

It is anticipated that the success of the program will lead to another edition of the Mayberry Citizens Academy being held in the coming months and details announced on how Mount Airy residents can apply.

Farmer has said that the aim of the program is to better inform citizens about matters typically arising in municipal government and alleviate a lack of understanding often greeting issues.

The Mayberry Citizens Academy reflects a nationwide trend of such initiatives.

Even though no classes presently are under way, the learning process hasn’t stopped for those involved with the program so far.

Farmer advised that about 12 Citizens Academy graduates were scheduled to tour the city’s F.G. Doggett Water Plant early Tuesday evening.

