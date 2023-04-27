Budbreak festival to uncork soon

A performance by country music artist Tim Elliott will be a highlight of Budbreak, an annual wine and craft beer festival in Mount Airy which will be held this year on May 6.
It is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. that Saturday in a section of North Main Street downtown stretching from Independence Boulevard to Oak Street.
The street will be closed to traffic for the festival, and in the place of normal vehicular conveyances it will be filled with a sea of canopy enclosures housing vendor stations offering the festival’s namesake beverages.
Budbreak celebrates the ever-growing wine and craft beer industries in this region. That name refers to the time of year when grapevines wake from their winter slumber and produce buds, with the festival coinciding with a new growing season in the Yadkin Valley.
The event is now in its 13th year, being shelved in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Sixteen different wine and craft beer vendors will participate in Budbreak 2023, according to Anne Webb, a member of a planning committee for the event that is spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Mount Airy.
The other part of the equation involves the huge crowds typically showing up for Budbreak, which is shaping up once again based on early returns.
“Online ticket sales are up substantially,” Webb said, including an 87% increase as of last week compared to the previous festival in 2022.
The advance sale price of $20 each (which goes to $25 on the day of the event) allows full access to the festival and activities, unlimited wine and beer tastings and entry to the Tim Elliott concert, among other amenities. Attendees can pay $5 for simple event access, which includes no tastings.
Exhibitors also will be selling bottles of their products.
Excited over Elliott
Budbreak organizers are expecting Tim Elliott to be a big hit at the event.
A native of West Jefferson, he recently was voted the Carolinas’ Male Country Artist of the Year, according to festival promotional information. His latest single, “I Got You,” is said to be climbing the country charts.
Elliott is scheduled to perform from 2:30 to 5 p.m. during Budbreak.
Webb said he recently entertained a packed house at a venue in Lake Norman and is known for energetic shows.
Before Elliott takes the stage, DJ music will be provided by B-Dazzle Productions.
Webb added that restaurants in the immediate festival area will be open during the event, including Leon’s Burger Express and Old North State Winery. The 13 Bones restaurant from elsewhere in town also is to have a presence there.
A tent pavilion will be available for enjoying food and beverages while listening to music.
Helping the community
Aside from the entertainment aspects of Budbreak is a charitable purpose.
“This is our major fundraiser, and we use the funds to give back to community organizations,” said Dr. Phillip Brown, the Rotary Club president.
“We don’t keep anything — we give it all away,” Webb said of the proceeds from Budbreak, which in recent years have totaled in the $20,000 range to be divided between various groups.
Among the beneficiaries are the Surry Medical Ministries free clinic, Friends of the Mount Airy Police Department, Rotary Pup Dog Park, Young Entrepreneurs of Surry (YES), programs to combat the opioid problem and others.
“There’s about thirteen total,” Brown said.
“Come on out and support the community,” was his message in urging strong attendance for Budbreak.
Meinecke missed
One glaring absence surrounding Budbreak 2023 will be that of longtime Festival Director Bob Meinecke, who died in January.
During his 12-year tenure, the event generated around $200,000 to aid the causes of local charitable groups.
With the upcoming Budbreak being the first without Meinecke at the helm, members of the Rotary planning committee have “really stepped up” to offset his loss, Webb said of a group also including Sue Brownfield, Laney Johnson and Tonda Phillips.
“It takes a lot of us to do what Bob did.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.