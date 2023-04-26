Police reports

April 26, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Checkbooks have been stolen from a local used-car dealership, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The theft was discovered Tuesday as the result of a break-in at Francis Motors on Carter Street.

Police records state that the business was unsecured at the time of the crime, enabling the theft of a binder of checks from BB&T and another binder containing Skyline National Bank checks.

• Tony Dale George, 64, of 334 Willow St., No. 102, was charged with driving while impaired Monday as the result of a motor vehicle crash in a parking lot area of that location involving a 2020 Toyota RAV4 he was operating.

George was located by city officers at the emergency room of Northern Regional Hospital, where he had gone seeking treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on May 8.

• Property described as a “small live animal trap” was discovered stolen Sunday from the home of Abdulhamid Jalil Zakee on Greenhill Road, where it was taken from a field/wooded area. The trap is valued at $43.

• A felonious larceny was discovered on April 12 at a construction site near Tractor Supply on Rockford Street, where items with a total value of $3,468 were taken.

Topping the list was a gray in color Case tooth bucket, a piece of equipment typically attached to a skid loader, along with a black metal post that is seven feet tall and six inches around, a propane tank, a propane regulator and a metal sign holder post, silver in color.

The victim of the crime is listed as Rhino Paving and Maintenance of Siloam Road in East Bend.