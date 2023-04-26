Central Middle take top 3 debate slots

Central Middle School had three of its debate teams finish in the top three in the regional competition, qualifying them to move on to state competition.

Brayden Snow and Avery Mayes finished in first place, Alexandria Wood and Leah Echard finished in second place and Madison Snow and Jenna Shumate rounded out the successful day with a third place finish.

Greg Easter served as the debate team coach.