Scout’s baseball field project a hit with officials

April 25, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
The local scout enlists the help of friends in carrying out the project at Graham Field, involving the installation of concrete slabs.

The local scout enlists the help of friends in carrying out the project at Graham Field, involving the installation of concrete slabs.

Boy Scouts and baseball are important parts of the American fabric, and the two have come together through an effort in Mount Airy.

It involved a local youth, Jordan Inman, undertaking major improvements to batting cage facilities at Graham Field for his project to become an Eagle Scout.

Jordan, a North Surry High School senior, planned and organized the work, set footers and helped with the installation of two concrete slab floors in the batting cages at the ballfield on Jones School Road at the northern end of town.

“These significant improvements will be utilized by our local Cal Ripken Baseball teams and other community youth taking batting practice,” Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Director Peter Raymer said last Thursday night when city officials recognized the scout’s efforts.

Raymer also expressed thanks to Blue Ridge Concrete for contributing to the project and members of Mount Airy’s public works staff for being alongside Jordan during the labor-intensive task.

“But don’t get me wrong, Jordan was the first person to step into the wet concrete, getting his boots wet and moving it around — it was very impressive,” Raymer said.

“Legacy of volunteerism”

Graham Field, completed in 2002, was the first Little League ballfield in Mount Airy. Raymer related that it came about through donations of money and time from the late Scott Graham, along with (present Mayor) Jon Cawley, Darren Lewis, Todd Harris and others.

Years later, a group of youth baseball coaches including Fire Chief Zane Poindexter built state-of-the art batting cages at the ballpark.

“Unfortunately, they would get a little bit muddy whenever it rained and there would be a big hole near home plate,” Raymer said, necessitating the scout’s project for concrete surfacing.

He also is looking forward to turf being installed on the concrete pads through a donation by North Surry High School.

“Jordan’s improvement is just the icing on the cake,” the parks and recreation director said of the batting cage upgrade. “Jordan is continuing the legacy of volunteerism for the Graham Field baseball site.”

The youth also drew accolades during last Thursday night’s meeting from Mayor Cawley, who presented him with a city government certificate of recognition — given periodically to community residents who embody the spirit of public service through their deeds.

“Thank you for helping out at Graham Field — that place is very special to me,” Cawley told the scout, saying his work represents a “lasting achievement.”

Jordan, wearing a chest full of merit badges during last Thursday night’s meeting, indicated that the project was part of his commitment to service as a scout.

“I feel honored to get to do this job for the city and I hope it gets a lot of good use,” he said of the enhanced batting cage component.

Jordan also is a lifeguard and spends his summers in that capacity along with leading kayaking, swimming and canoeing merit badge classes at the Camp Raven Knob Boy Scout facility, according to bio information from Raymer.

In addition, he is a member of the soccer, swim and tennis teams at North Surry High. Jordan plans to attend community college and transfer to a four-institution to pursue a business degree. He had to leave the city council meeting early to attend an EMT (emergency medical technician) class.

Raymer says Jordan is among many scouts who have left their mark on Mount Airy’s recreational facilities over the years.

“Mount Airy Parks and Recreation is proud of its partnerships with the Boy Scouts of America,” he mentioned.

“Local troops have assisted with many projects in the parks and along the greenway and continue to make a difference in our community.”

