City student elected HOSA president-elect

April 26, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Mount Airy High School sophomore Abby Epperson has been elected president-elect for the North Carolina chapter of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America).

For her 2023-2034 term, Abby will be responsible for the Super Region Piedmont Triad Region, which is comprised of Surry, Stokes, and Yadkin counties along with Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, and Rockingham counties; and the Southwest Region, made up of Anson, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly, and Union counties.

In addition to the daily responsibilities of the position, Abby will be expected to be available for onsite and virtual visits throughout the year to grow, educate and guide those counties’ local chapters. She will also be expected to attend and lead both region’s Fall Leadership Conferences for local chapter officers and election of regional officers and each region’s regional competitions and lead their regional officers in fulfilling their duties.

“I am extremely proud of Abby and excited for her,” said Mount Airy High School HOSA advisor Lynn Snow shared. “She deserves this opportunity because she has put in the work. We are so lucky to have her represent Mount Airy High School.”

As president-elect, Abby is expected to serve as the 2024-2025 NC HOSA Executive Council president. She will become a member of the adult version of the NC HOSA Board of Directors, attend those meetings, and take on those responsibilities accordingly. If a super region is not represented, she will take responsibility for that group of counties as well. She will also lead a new team of state officers who will look up to her for guidance and as a role model.

For more information on the election process and officer duties, visit NC HOSA State Officer Process, and for more information about Mount Airy High School HOSA, contact Lynn Snow at lsnow@mtairy.k12.nc.us or 336-789-5147.