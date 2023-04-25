Hiatt takes 2nd at HOSA competition

From Staff Report

Benjamin Hiatt of North Surry High School is seen at the State HOSA Conference and Competition that was held in Greensboro. (Submitted photo)

<p>Benjamin Hiatt placed second in the state in the National Geographic OSHA Healthcare Safety event held earlier this mont. Here he is seen with HOSA advisor and Health Occupations Teacher Mandy Reynolds.</p>

North Surry High School student Benjamin Hiatt recently attended the HOSA State Leadership Conference and Competition along with his HOSA advisor and health occupations teacher, Mandy Reynolds. Hiatt placed second in the state in the National Geographic OSHA Healthcare Safety event.

The conference was held April 12-15 in Greensboro and offered students a variety of opportunities. Participants attended an expo and met different vendors, employers and college representatives. Students also attended varied educational sessions to meet their interests and future career goals. Attending the conference provides students with the opportunity to meet and network with other young people who are interested in healthcare careers.

Students also competed in events to display their skills. “I’m so proud of Ben and representing North Surry High School so well. We are very excited and working hard to get HOSA back to pre-COVID. Ben has set the example and we look forward to taking more students next year, with continued success,” stated Reynolds.

“My experience was quite good,” Benjamin said of attending the HOSA Leadership Conference. “Outside of the competition events, the expo taking place offered a lot of insight on things like colleges and the Red Cross as well as different jobs and opportunities in the medical field. While I have been wanting to have a career in the medical field, though I’m not sure of what specialty yet. The competition was fun and I was able to meet a lot of interesting people. It was a great experience.”

Benjamin is a junior at North Surry High School and is the son of Patrick and Susan Hiatt.