Pilot Mountain event celebrates nature

Steve “Stringbean” Kollmer, a festival vendor from Asheville, stands with a bicycle near his product inventory including backpacks, fanny packs and similar merchandise.
Tom Joyce | The News
Balloons highlight the presence of the first-ever Pilot Expo.
Tom Joyce | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The town of Pilot Mountain did its part during Earth Day weekend by launching a first-ever event honoring the great outdoors.
Although the highlight of the Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival and Expo was a concert by Old Crow Medicine Show Saturday night, the community went to great lengths in promoting nearby natural wonders at other times during the Friday through Sunday gathering.
“It’s a huge economic driver for our area overall,” Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy said Saturday of those environmental attributes — namely a certain fog-shrouded monadnock looming in the distance at the time.
“Pilot Mountain is North Carolina’s most iconic natural landmark,” Kindy added in reference to the nearby peak for which a state and the town itself is named, with Hanging Rock State Park another heavily visited venue in neighboring Stokes County.
“And we want to capitalize on this.”
The festival thus was born, which in addition to last Saturday’s Earth Day celebrating environmental protection, coincided with 2023 being declared the Year of the Trail in North Carolina — of which there are many in this area.
Due to showers Saturday, a 5K run was not held then was scheduled, but in the true spirit of the gathering it was a different story for a guided seven-mile hike around Pilot Mountain.
“They went ahead and did it,” Kindy said of the trek that was described as moderate to strenuous.
The three-day festival slate also included a sanctioned disc golf tournament Sunday at a course on the grounds of Armfield Civic Center, which was a venue for Expo activities — including the Old Crow Medicine Show concert — along with downtown Pilot.
West Main Street was closed to traffic there during the festival, which also included performances by other groups at a downtown bandstand Saturday and Sunday, with a block party featuring a DJ held Friday night.
Wellness classes additionally were featured along with a Rockwall attraction.
Outdoor rec interest growing
As with any street festival, vendors were part of the gathering in Pilot Mountain — including the usual food items such as the obligatory funnel cake. But organizers sought to feature those highlighting activities such as hiking, biking, kayaking, rock climbing and disc golf.
“It’s all about adventure,” said Keri Boyer, who was representing an outdoors-oriented business called American Aquatic, which has a store in Elkin.
American Aquatic was offering items such as hats, T-shirts, sun-protection products and ENO hammocks, a type of lightweight sleeping gear that comes in handy on camping trips.
Other vendors were specializing in performance apparel and waterproof socks, with a demonstration of the socks’ capability provided Saturday courtesy of the rain.
Down West Main Street a little ways, Steve Kollmer of Stringbean Bags in Asheville had assembled an inventory of outdoor-oriented products such as backpacks, bikepacks, fanny packs and similar items. Although business at his vendor station was a little slow Saturday, better weather at other times of the weekend made up for that.
“I mean, yesterday (Friday) was great after 5 p.m. when people got off work,” Kollmer said.
He observed that the end of the pandemic and its lockdowns have coincided with a rejuvenated interest in outdoor activities due to folks being tired of staying indoors and desiring to get outside.
“They don’t want to be home,” Kollmer said.
“We did really well yesterday, too,” Boyer, of American Aquatic, said of the festival traffic on Friday.
“I really do like the setup here, because I live in Pilot Mountain,” she mentioned. “And the atmosphere was really cool last night (Friday) as far as the block party.”
Momentum for 2024
Kindy, the Main Street coordinator, believes the interest displayed for this year’s Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival and Expo will be a springboard to continuing it next year and being bigger and better.
“Overall, I think we have had amazing support from people coming out,” she said Saturday, both from within the Pilot Mountain community and Surry County as a whole.
“We anticipate this growing next year,” according to Kindy, who hopes that will include adding a kayaking component with demonstrations of the sport at Armfield Civic Center.
“Which is big in Surry County because we have the four rivers.”
Kindy and other festival organizers also are buoyed by the teamwork exhibited by town government staff members in putting on the event, along with expressing appreciation for its sponsors and a legion of volunteers.
“We’ve had over 50 volunteers here working,” she said.
Kindy pointed out that the ultimate goal of the Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival and Expo is to attract manufacturers of outdoor-oriented products to town who possibly would utilize existing factory buildings that are empty while also creating jobs.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.