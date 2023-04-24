North Surry put under lockdown for second time in a week

April 24, 2023 John Peters News, Top Stories 0

After searching school, sheriff says most recent threat was ‘unfounded’

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

For the second time in a week, area law enforcement was sent scrambling to North Surry High School over the possibility of a weapon on campus.

And for the second time in a week, the threat was determined to be “unfounded,” according to a release from Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

On Monday the school went into full lockdown mode, with students, teachers, and other staffers sequestered in their classrooms, offices, and other secure locations while law enforcement officials searched and secured the school.

According to the sheriff, the lockdown was imposed after an anonymous person contacted school administrators through the Say Something Tips system, informing them of a potential weapon on school grounds.

Earlier in the day, school officials had posted on Facebook the school was in lockdown.

“North Surry High School administrators received an anonymous tip that there was a potential weapon on campus,” posted Hollie Lyons, communications coordinator for the school system. She said administrators there immediately turned the information into the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and the school went into lockdown mode “as a precautionary measure.”

“I want to assure you that our top priority is the safety and well-being of all our students and staff, and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The sheriff said administrators at the school immediately informed the school resource officer.

“Within minutes of the notification, numerous Surry County Sheriff’s Office personnel and the North Carolina Highway Patrol arrived on (the) school campus,” the sheriff said. “During the investigation, deputies and school administration found the threat to be unfounded and no weapons and/or contraband were located.”

Slightly more than an hour after going into lockdown, Lyons posted on Facebook that police had finished their search, and that staff and students then resumed “a normal schedule” with dismissal at the regular time.

The sheriff said this was an isolated incident. No arrests were revealed, and Hiatt said the investigation continues.

Despite being an “isolated incident,” the event on Monday played out similarly to one a week earlier at the second.

On Monday, April 17, the school imposed a shelter-in-place order for its students and faculty, after receiving what officials later called a “false threat” of a weapon on school grounds.

A shelter-in-place order means teachers gather all students and keep them in their respective classrooms, with extra vigilance in watching for unusual behavior, but it is not as severe as a lockdown, when doors are locked and sometimes barricaded.

“School administration at North Surry High School was made aware of a potential weapon on school grounds,” the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released last week, in regards to the April 17 threat. “School administration then made the school resource officer aware of the potential threat. Within minutes of the notification, numerous Surry County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived on school campus. During the investigation, deputies and school administration found the threat to be a false threat made by a student.”

Last week, Sheriff Hiatt’s office said the person making the alleged April 17 threat was 15 years old, thus no information regarding the accused would be released, other than his office would be seeking juvenile petitions against the person.

That threat, according to Lyons, came via a social media posting.