Peacefest to celebrate ‘champions’

Champions can be more than teams or individuals excelling in sports — their ranks also include academic leaders in the classroom or those who’ve overcome medical or family crises.
Regardless of how they came by that title, Mount Airy City Schools will recognize the champions of its campuses during Peacefest — an event next Tuesday in the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District downtown.
Scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m., Peacefest is to feature live music, student performances, arts and crafts, food trucks, street murals and yes, the champions — who’ll be recognized during a small parade heading down West Oak Street to Market Street.
“I would say probably close to a hundred,” city schools Workforce Initiatives Coordinator Polly Long said Thursday regarding the number of school champions to be involved while discussing plans for Peacefest.
Murals to be highlight
One key part of Peacefest will be murals painted on Market Street Tuesday by Mount Airy High School students, all incorporating the “champions” theme.
They submitted designs to be part of the project, and were selected to paint the murals based on that. Applying those designs to the pavement will be an all-day task in time for Peacefest’s start late Tuesday afternoon and the chance to win a cash prize.
“They will be judged that evening,” Long said of the murals, which will remain on the street afterward.
Peacefest also will include student band and choral group performances, with a dual-language group to be featured as part of the lineup.
Champions for peace
This is the third year of that event, although it has operated under a different format each time. In 2022, peace was the specified theme, which is “champions” this year although the gathering is billed as Peacefest.
That illustrates how the two go hand in hand, according to Long and Kini Brindle, the school system’s social emotional learning and exceptional children’s compliance coordinator, who have co-planned Peacefest.
“This is going to be a festival of champions,” Brindle said of the legions of students to be recognized Tuesday.
“It gives us a chance to recognize the champions we have in our school system,” said Long.
This doesn’t just mean recent Bears football or tennis champs, but students who’ve exhibited prowess in reading or other academic subjects, and otherwise distinguished themselves as leaders in the classroom.
Champions also are those who have overcome adversity presented by a home situation or health condition.
The champions gamut further can include those who excel in being kind to others, building positive relationships and serving as good examples, according to the Peacefest organizers.
This emphasis reflects a goal of Mount Airy City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison to promote more diversity and inclusion within the system, Long said.
It is believed that peace can be achieved in this way, recognizing that every student has the potential to make a difference accordingly. “Let there be peace on earth,” Long explained, “and let it begin with one.”
She said such growth isn’t limited to educational settings, but can help children deal constructively with everything occurring in the nation and world as a whole today, including political and other turmoil — “trying to get our kids equipped to handle that.”
Coupled with the focus on peace is the idea of being a champion for that.
Long says this relates to plans by a school system leadership team to develop an overall “winning culture” among its stakeholders.
Again, this is not just on the field or court, although a book by the longtime head coach of the New England Patriots — titled “The Strategy – Concepts of Bill Belichick” — is being used as a reference for the schools’ efforts.
Social emotional aspect
Brindle says the idea behind Peacefest mirrors the important role the social emotional learning factor plays in schools. Educators increasingly have embraced this in recent years as part of efforts to achieve equity and other considerations.
“It’s been a real hot topic,” Brindle said. She is a former speech therapist at B.H. Tharrington Primary School who is in her sixth year as social emotional learning and exceptional children’s compliance coordinator, which was a new position at the time.
The social emotional component recognizes that many things can affect a student’s performance in the classroom and their overall well-being, which educators are doing more to address nowadays, Brindle indicated.
And she and Long say the community at large can appreciate the progress occurring in that regard by attending Peacefest.
“We want everyone to come to this,” Long urged.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.