Police reports

April 22, 2023 Thomas Joyce News

• Jewelry valued at $1,000 was stolen during a recent breaking and entering of a local residence, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was discovered on April 10 at the home of Amanda Lee Dick on Carroll Street, which police records indicate was forcibly entered.

• An attempt to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle was discovered Tuesday at a local medical supply business.

The incident targeted a 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup at AeroCare on West Independence Boulevard. While the effort by an unknown suspect to remove the converter was unsuccessful, $500 in damage resulted.

• Semedina Maria Rodriguez, 34, of 1560 Simpson Mill Road, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods on April 11 at Lowes Foods on West Independence Boulevard.

Rodriguez is accused of taking items valued at $30 from the store, which were recovered. She is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on May 8.

• Jerry Ellis Thompson, 51, listed as a homeless Mount Airy resident, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing on April 11 at Northern Regional Hospital.

Thompson had been banned from the medical facility on April 8, police records show, but returned there three days later and allegedly stole food from the hospital cafeteria, for which restitution is owed.

He is facing a May 15 appearance in District Court.

• The Super C (Mayberry Mart) convenience store on East Pine Pine was victimized by a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense on April 5.

It involved an unknown party scamming the business out of an undisclosed sum of money, but no details were listed as to exactly how this occurred.

• The Sheetz convenience store on Rockford Street was the scene of a larceny on April 5, when two unknown suspects stole Corona Hard Seltzer valued at $19.