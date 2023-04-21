US 52 South in Fancy Gap closed

Social media posts allege shooting incident

Staff report

FANCY GAP, VA — U.S. 52, from the base of Fancy Gap Mountain in Cana, to Fancy gap has been closed to traffic for several hours Friday, from mid-afternoon until evening, after what some are saying was a shooting or gun-related incident.

Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp confirmed to The Carroll News that U.S. 52 near the Fancy Gap Mountain area was temporarily closed due to a criminal investigation. Sheriff Kemp said there is no active threat to the community, but said he could release no other details late Friday.

The Carroll County School system posted on its Facebook page that “…there was an incident on Highway 52 that resulted in a road closure from the Parkway to Cana. St. Paul school buses will be diverted to alternate routes as a result of the closure.” The posting said there would be delays in dropping off some students as a result.

“CCPS students were never at risk during this incident,” the school posting stated.

While a number of individuals posting on Facebook stated there was either a shooting or an armed man driving down the highway in a threatening manner — including one group devoted to sharing information gleaned from police scanners in Carroll County and surrounding communities — no official word on what happened has been released by the sheriff’s office or the Virginia State Police as of late Friday.