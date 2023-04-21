SCC horticulture club hosts plant sale

April 21, 2023 John Peters News 0

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Horticulture Club is hosting a plant sale beginning now through April 28. All proceeds benefit the Surry Community College Horticulture Club.

The club is offering mostly succulents, houseplants, and herbs, with most prices ranging from $1 to $10. The sale will take place in the greenhouse adjacent to the Knights Grill Courtyard on the Dobson campus.

On Monday, April 24, through Thursday, April 27, the sale is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Friday, April 28, the final day of the sale, hours are from 8 to 10 a.m.