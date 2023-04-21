Naturefest is Saturday at museum

Pilot Mountain State Park Ranger Carla Williams talking with youth at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s summer camp last year. On Saturday she will be at the museum to talk about local wildlife. (Submitted photo)

<p>One of the friendly neighbor llamas from Simplicity Llama Farms greeting guests at last July’s Rotary Family Fun Day in the courtyard. (Submitted photo)</p>

To celebrate Earth Day, the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will be hosting its first Surry Nature-Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the courtyard Saturday.

“This event is free to the public, and is all about celebrating nature and getting outdoors in our community,” said Cassandra Johnson, the museum’s director of programs and education. “Enjoy an afternoon of hands-on activities and demonstrations, hanging out with the famous Mayberry Llamas, and getting to know all of the opportunities your community has to offer.”

Other agencies taking part in the event include Mount Airy Parks and Rec, which will sharing information on local parks and recreation; Pilot Mountain State Park, whose officials will be teaching about wildlife with hands-on learning opportunity for kids; the Forsythe Astronomical Society with sun-safe telescopes for space lovers — weather permitting; and the Mount Airy Bird Club sharing birdwatching basics and nature exploration tools.

Other organizations expected to be on hand include Minglewood Nature Preserve, providing information about the farm as well as a hands-on plant activity for the kids; the Surry County Beekeepers Association with demonstrations on how a hive works along with displaying bee-keeping tools and a live bee colony; as well as Simplicity Llama Farms with a llama to take photos with.

The event is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 301 N. Main St.