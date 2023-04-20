Easter Brothers Homeplace to host event

April 19, 2023 Thomas Joyce
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Albums and instruments are among the items on display at The Easter Brothers Homeplace.

Music fans have an opportunity this Saturday to enjoy special singing and view memorabilia associated with the career of a local gospel bluegrass group that achieved widespread fame.

The Easter Brothers Homeplace will host that event from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is located at 215 Triple R Drive in the Flat Rock community, accessible from McBride Road via East Pine Street (N.C. 103) coming from Mount Airy.

Music will be performed by Jarred Easter, a family member; John Rees; and others, according to Grant Welch, a local resident who has spearheaded an Easter Brothers Hometown Festival Saturday in honor of the acclaimed group.

Everyone is invited to the event at the homeplace, with admission to be on a donations-only basis.

The homeplace facility on Triple R Drive includes an indoor performing area along with a recently created Easter Brothers museum featuring copies of their albums, instruments and other materials from their career spanning 68 years. It began in 1954 and lasted until 2022, when James Easter, the last of the brother trio, passed away.

Edd and Russell Easter had died in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Not only is it thought to have written more than 400 songs which brought fame to this city, the group won numerous awards for its music including Traditional Bluegrass Band of the Years honors two times in a row. The Easter Brothers performed at venues including New York City and the Grand Ole Opry.

Concert sold out

The event on Triple R Drive will be a prelude to another later Saturday, a show by Jeff and Sheri Easter at the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy as part of the festival.

That concert is a sellout after being announced during the winter. Welch said 354 tickets were snatched up by eager fans.

Jarred Easter, who will be part of the event at The Easter Brothers Homeplace on Triple R Drive, used to perform with Jeff and Sheri Easter, according to Welch.

The chief organizer believes this year’s success will enable the festival to become an annual event stretching over an entire weekend.

