Animals invade country club

Need for adoptions stressed

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Robert Giesbers, an official of Xtreme! Marketing in Pilot Mountain, momentarily escapes the pressures of the business world by spending some quality time with a dog during Tuesday afternoon’s Surry Animal Rescue program, including climbing into its pen.

Rotarians Shannon Myers and Michael Barnes experience the special kind of love only a warm puppy can provide, this one that is 7 weeks old.

Teresa Leiva (left) and Linda Mooney of Surry Animal Rescue explain the mission of the multi-faceted organization with the help of a furry friend.

A dog or cat can bring a smile to even the most-serious and formal business people known for maintaining stern demeanors — but who somehow turn to mush when cradling a furry creature in their arms.

This kind of phenomenon played out Tuesday during a program at Cross Creek Country Club presented by representatives of the Surry Animal Rescue group.

While they brought along seven cuddly “props” for the occasion — five dogs and two cats, one that is pregnant — the serious message they offered concerned the ongoing need for adoption of such animals and providing medical care for them.

“Our number one priority is to help these animals in need,” said Linda Mooney, the director of Surry Animal Rescue who has been involved with the non-profit organization for more than 20 years. “Our passion is to help these poor animals.”

Tuesday’s presentation, also involving Surry Animal Rescue volunteer Teresa Leiva, was held during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy. After lunch inside, members moved outdoors where the animals were waiting to help punctuate the issues aired during Mooney’s and Leiva’s program.

And those who had been engaged in formal club business beforehand found themselves hugging dogs who seemed more than grateful for that attention.

As new friendships were formed between the humans and animals, Mooney told the gathering how Surry Animal Rescue had adopted out more than 135 dogs and cats over the past year and a half.

While she acknowledged that the group’s work involves seeking homes for strays that find themselves on “Death Row” at the county animal shelter, it also encompasses much more.

The list overall includes rescuing animals from abandonment, abuse, neglect and euthanasia by providing medical care and foster home placement until loving, permanent homes can be found, according to the organization’s website (at https://www.surryanimalrescue.org/index.php).

In some cases, a new home might be needed for a dog whose owner is headed to a nursing home or has died, for example, or those of families no longer able to take care of pets due to financial or other reasons.

“We will even help people bury their dogs,” Mooney said.

Those up for adoption aren’t just the Heinz 57, mixed-breed varieties but purebreds in some instances and everything in between, as described by the Surry Animal Rescue director.

“Cats are hard to find homes for because there are so many of them,” Mooney advised the audience at Cross Creek.

The group makes sure each animal under its care is up on his/her vaccines and spayed or neutered (age-appropriate).

Surry Animal Rescue has provided $135,000 in medical care over the past 18 months.

Leiva said the group relies solely on donations from adoptions and other resources, including fundraisers.

One, a dog wash event conducted with help from the Interact Club at Mount Airy High School, generated $1,000 in two hours’ time, leading to plans for another.

An educational component figures into Surry Animal Rescue’s work, including presenting programs for schools and community groups to bring the issue of animal cruelty to the attention of the public.

It also educates people on the proper care of their animals.

The message to Rotarians this week was loud and clear as a hound dog’s howl: Surry Animal Rescue will be around as long as the needs persist.

“We’re very passionate about this,” Mooney emphasized.

“We’ve done it for years.”

