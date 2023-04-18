Fleming Body Shop grand opening

April 18, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Frank Fleming Body Shop & Collision Center celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 811 Merita Dr., Mount Airy, Saturday, April 15 with a cruise in, food trucks, and some of the Fleming Family racing modifieds.

Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News

<p>The Fleming Auto Body Shop opening doubled as a good excuse to shine up and show off all sorts of cars and trucks. Hood open and windows down, sticking one’s face into a 1960s Plymouth and getting a whiff of that “old car smell” is a sensory delight for many car lovers.</p> <p>Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News</p>

The Fleming Auto Body Shop opening doubled as a good excuse to shine up and show off all sorts of cars and trucks. Hood open and windows down, sticking one’s face into a 1960s Plymouth and getting a whiff of that “old car smell” is a sensory delight for many car lovers.

Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News

<p>Red shirts abound as the red ribbon is cut at the grand opening of the Frank Fleming Body Shop in Mount Airy last weekend.</p> <p>Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News</p>

Red shirts abound as the red ribbon is cut at the grand opening of the Frank Fleming Body Shop in Mount Airy last weekend.

Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News

<p>Before the storm clouds and the big crowd rolled in, some of the cars for the cruise in are seen at the grand opening of Frank Fleming Body Shop, Saturday, April 15.</p> <p>Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News</p>

Before the storm clouds and the big crowd rolled in, some of the cars for the cruise in are seen at the grand opening of Frank Fleming Body Shop, Saturday, April 15.

Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News

<p>Open wheeled modifieds are in lined up for inspection in front of the new location of Frank Fleming Body Shop last weekend for an open house event to celebrate their new location.</p> <p>Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News</p>

Open wheeled modifieds are in lined up for inspection in front of the new location of Frank Fleming Body Shop last weekend for an open house event to celebrate their new location.

Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News

Frank Fleming Body Shop & Collision Center celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 811 Merita Dr., Mount Airy, Saturday, April 15 with a cruise in, food trucks, and some of the Fleming Family racing modifieds.

Red shirts abound as the red ribbon is cut at the grand opening of the Frank Fleming Body Shop in Mount Airy last weekend.

The Fleming Auto Body Shop opening doubled as a good excuse to shine up and show off all sorts of cars and trucks. Hood open and windows down, sticking one’s face into a 1960s Plymouth and getting a whiff of that “old car smell” is a sensory delight for many car lovers.

Open wheeled modifieds are in lined up for inspection in front of the new location of Frank Fleming Body Shop last weekend for an open house event to celebrate their new location.

Before the storm clouds and the big crowd rolled in, some of the cars for the cruise in are seen at the grand opening of Frank Fleming Body Shop, Saturday, April 15.

By Ryan Kelly

ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com