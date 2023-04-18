Police reports

• A “loud explosion” in the northern part of town has resulted in a firearms-related charge against a local resident, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred last Tuesday during the early morning hours, which led to officers conducting a security check in the area of Fancy Gap Road and Lee Street and subsequently encountering David Bruce Marshall.

An investigation revealed that Marshall, 44, of 189 Chatham Road, allegedly had discharged a firearm within the city limits and he was charged accordingly. The weapon involved, a shotgun, also was seized, with Marshall scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on May 8.

• Kristi Lyn Sheridan, 38, listed as homeless, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and littering Saturday after she was encountered by police at Northern Regional Hospital, where Sheridan allegedly had stolen oatmeal.

She is facing a May 1 District Court date.

• Joshua Ray Snow, 32, of 501 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, was charged with driving while impaired on April 8 after officers investigated a traffic crash on Willow Street near Franklin Street involving a 2020 Toyota Tundra pickup he was operating.

Testing at the police station revealed Snow to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.16%, twice the legal limit for getting behind the wheel. He was released on a written promise to appear in District Court on May 22.

• A break-in was discovered on April 6 at the home of Amanda Lee Dick on Carroll Street, which netted the theft of property with a total value of $355, including a TCL 55-inch television set, Black and Decker power tools and a Craftsman battery charger.