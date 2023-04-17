Weapons threat leads to shelter-in-place at North Surry

Threat turned out false, sheriff says

An apparent “false threat” at North Surry High School resulted in the school being placed under a shelter in place warning, while Surry County law enforcement descended on the school in search of a weapon that was said to have been carried onto school grounds.

“School administration at North Surry High School was made aware of a potential weapon on school grounds,” the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released late on Monday. “School administration then made the school resource officer aware of the potential threat. Within minutes of the notification, numerous Surry County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived on school campus. During the investigation, deputies and school administration found the threat to be a false threat made by a student.”

The sheriff’s office said officials there believe the incident was an isolated event, but “the investigation is still ongoing.”

Because the person making the alleged threat is a juvenile — age 15 — the sheriff’s office said “no other information pertaining to the juvenile will be released. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office will be seeking juvenile petitions dealing with this isolated event.”

There was no word on exactly when the incident happened, or what kind of weapon the student was alleged to have said he or she had.