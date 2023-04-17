County considers 24/7 medical care at jail

Surry County Sheriff K9 Grim and Deputy Heather Daniels are all smiles in the 2020 photo. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has requested funding to add a new K9 onto the force. (Photo: Protecting K9 Heroes)

During the early spring months Surry County and its department heads, along with the finance office and the board of county commissioners, meet to take a glimpse at each departmental budget before it is submitted.

At these initial meetings, the board is looking for explanation of big-ticket additions that change budget requests from year to year. As Commissioner Larry Johnson explained it, the board needs to get a ballpark idea of what the “ask” number from each department may be so the commissioners can keep an eye on the bottom-line total.

These discussions are preliminary and County Manager Chris Knopf along with his staff will go over the final requests before submitting a proposed budget for commissioners’ approval. The current fiscal year 2022 – 2023 budget is $93.6 million, up from the 2021–2022 figure of $83.9 million. Final tallies for the current year cannot be rendered until the completion of the fiscal year and no estimate for the total of the next budget are yet available.

Public safety is one of the largest expenditures for the county and the total is split in the budget between the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, volunteer fire departments and rescue squads, and Emergency Management including the Fire Marshal, EMS, and Communications Center for the county.

Chief Deputy Larry Lowe of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office thanked the commissioners for helping the department with its equipment issues. “Over the last couple of years the board has been real good to us, although we still have equipment needs we are not trying to focus on any of those this budget year. We know that there are other things that are more pressing.”

As the sheriff’s office conducted a pay study to see about bringing its pay rate into closer alignment with other county sheriff’s offices and local police departments, identifying ways to properly compensate sheriff’s office staff for the time they are needed is imperative.

While a new base rate for deputies and corrections officers is discussed, in the interim Lowe wants to make sure the staff is paid for overtime. “We want to try to get some overtime pay for those who work on their day off. It wouldn’t be just because they worked thirty minutes extra, it would be specifically if they get called in,” he explained in requesting an additional $100,000 to their budget.

The department has 14 vehicles whose leases are coming up and Lowe said at this time he was not sure whether he would renew those leases as the cars will last at least another year. A set of six new squad cars was found and ordered in February but have not yet arrived.

“Still? They’re on the way? I thought they were sitting on the lot?” Commissioner Mark Marion asked. Lowe assured that they do exist, are on the lot, and the county has “locked them in, they are coming.”

Lowe also said on those 14 cars that the monthly lease rate will be recalculated and will come down, but leasing is still more expensive than it once was.“The first (leased cruisers) were $550 – 570 a month, now they are over $900,” he said.

Commissioner Bill Goins peppered Lowe with questions about the lease process and wondered if the county needs to buy instead of lease. “If you bought a Dodge Charger that is pursuit rated versus what we are paying, I’m not sure we’re coming out in the good on this deal here on leasing in general. If we’re paying $900 a month for a car, we’d be better off to buy that vehicle and then at the end surplus it and make some money on it.”

Lowe offered food for thought, “We could buy Chargers for $28,000, now you’re lucky if you can buy one for $43 – $44,000.”

The board also discussed the cost of upfitting new cruisers and lamented that the local business that used to do this work has closed. Cruisers have now been sent to Greenville for installations and there have been delays, in fact the sheriff’s office went and took one of their units back before work was completed as it took so long.

For the detention center, Lowe has asked for an increase for the food budget as food costs have gone up and they need to adjust budgeting to allow for a greater number of inmates to be held at the new facility.

Staffing levels at the jail have improved from the last time the board spoke with the sheriff’s office. “As of today, we have been successful at getting some employment. We are only two positions short in the jail, and we’ve been working hard on that,” Lowe said.

Commissioner Van Tucker noted that the budget had room for up to 21 new corrections officers, “You’d hire them today if you could find them but the reality is that even with the funding it’s going to be a stretch to put 21 new men, is that fair?”

“You’re correct, even if you approved 21, I don’t think we would have 21 available,” Lowe replied. “Some of our recruitment, the new jail is selling some of it. People seeing the new facility being built, that’s been a home run and a selling point, and we’ve utilized that.”

Sheriff’s office officials have fielded complaints about the existing jail, many of which were based around the poor physical condition of the facility. Inmates and their families have spoken to anyone who would listen about mildew and mold on the walls, lack of hot meals, and difficulty in getting medical attention.

Many of these issues are going to be addressed with the new detention center. In what will be welcome news to some families, Lowe told the board that the county is nearing the end of its contract with its medical provider.

“Our current contract is running out and there is going to be an increase no matter what action you take,” he told the board. The budget has an increase of $763,000 to provide 24-hour medical care at the detention center rather than the current system that one mother on an inmate described as, “Flawed to the point of being dangerous.”

Lowe needs to add another four-legged member onto the force and requested an additional $13,115 to procure and train the new K9. One K9 member of the force is getting ready to be retired, he said, and another sadly had to be put down in the past year. Chairman Eddie Harris asked and was told a new K9 tends to have a length of service around 5 to 8 years.

Lowe also requested a replacement vehicle for the Rabies Control unit as well as some basic maintenance to that office including tile and sealant issues with the floor. This is a repeat problem that will need up to $20,000 to fix. Seized drug money will also be repurposed for a new vehicle for the Narcotics unit.

The proposed budget ask for the sheriff’s office is $7.9 million, Lowe said that is up around 6% from last year when they asked for $7.7 million and were approved for $7.2 million.

Assistant County Manager Sandy Snow reminded this total does not reflect any potential base rate of pay changes for the sheriff’s office, and those would be handled in a separate budgetary action when the board had an idea what the change, if any, may be.

Tuesday evening the board holds another round of budget talks and will hear from area rescue squads, volunteer fire departments, and the Surry County Fire Chiefs Council on what they see on the horizon. A public hearing will be held on the budget in late June prior to the start of the Fiscal Year on July 1.