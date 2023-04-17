Fire destroys storage building

By John Peters

A late-morning blaze near Pinnacle kept firefighters and hazardous materials workers busy for a couple of hours on Monday, both extinguishing the blaze and working to prevent a spill of oil and diesel being stored at the location.

The fire broke out in a metal barn/storage facility on a farm at 226 Equipment Lane, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director Eric Southern.

He said the call came in at 10:41 a.m., and the first firefighting crew arrived on the scene “very quickly.” Their efforts, he said, saved a mobile home next to the metal building. While the barn was a total loss, the mobile home sustained no damage.

Southern said there was an oil tank inside the building, along with diesel fuel storage and some acetylene tanks.

“A hazmat (hazardous material) team was sent there,” Southern said. The oil tank ruptured during the fire, but the fire department, along with efforts by a local farmer, were able to catch most of it before it drained away from the building.

One complicating matter was how isolated the blaze was. “There were no fire hydrants anywhere nearby,” Southern said, meaning fire departments had to keep running water tankers in and out for firefighters on the ground to use.

He said Pilot Knob Fire Department initially responded, since the fire is in its district, but fire departments from Shoals, South Surry, Ararat, Westfield, and Bannertown provided assistance, running tankers in and out to keep water onsite.

By 12:02 p.m., he said he fire was under control, with no injuries reported among firefighters nor civilians. The Surry County Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.