RCC health fair making COVID comeback

April 17, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The gymnasium at Reeves Community Center is a beehive of activity during a past adult health fair, a scene expected to be repeated Friday when the event returns after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

Enjoying good health isn’t just about one’s physical well-being, but having positive mental and social outlooks as part of a well-rounded life overall — which is the goal of an event Friday in Mount Airy.

The Active Adult Health Fair is itself in a recovery mode after being cancelled for the past three years by the coronavirus, but is expected to be at full strength for this week’s return.

It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Reeves Community Center, with the popular event expected to pick right up where it left off there in 2019 after 10 years of operation.

Friday’s gathering will include free blood pressure and other checks and serve as a clearinghouse for information on a wide range of programs, services and opportunities.

The adult health fair is free to the public, and while everyone is invited, it is especially geared those in the 55 and older age group, according to Kim Wilson, family services supervisor for Mount Airy Parks and Recreation. They constitute a hefty portion of the local population.

Friday’s event has been organized by Parks and Recreation personnel under the sponsorship of Parkwood Place, an assisted living facility in Elkin.

At last report, at least 20 exhibitors were expected to set up shop in the RCC gym.

Holistic approach

Friday’s health fair will include usual features.

“There will be some diagnostic testing available,” said Wilson, who listed balance testing, BMI (body mass index) measures, glucose testing, vision screening and the blood pressure checks, among others.

Information on strokes also is to be distributed, and there will be an emphasis on exercise through demonstrations involving the Silver Sneakers fitness program for older citizens, with massage personnel additionally to be present.

Yet such activities are only part of the picture to be painted at Friday’s health fair.

“It’s about not just going to the doctor, it’s your whole body,” Wilson said of the multi-faceted approach involved.

“I think health is about the whole body, and what we have tried to put together here are things that touch on as many parts of the body as possible,” she said of plans for the holistic-minded fair.

“We as a society have started to realize the mental health (aspect),” Wilson said of one important facet.

In addition to the physical aspects, Friday’s event will focus on the importance of staying active, engaged in the community and socially involved.

For example, information on volunteer opportunities is to be available, including for entities such as Northern Regional Hospital and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

While some of the exhibitors will be promoting paid services available for the population targeted, some typically give away free stuff — to include such items as water, fruit and coffee on Friday.

In addition, those signing in when arriving at the fair will be entered into a drawing for prizes including gift certificates to local restaurants.

A welcome return

Overall, the Active Adult Health Fair will be “pretty much the same” as it was before the COVID shutdown, Wilson said, except for a few tweaks.

Organizers are mainly thankful for its return after the three-year hiatus.

“We had thought about bringing it back last year,” Wilson said, but as preparations were being made another COVID surge hit.

One key change this year is the shifting of the health fair from January to April. Wintry conditions including cold temperatures and snow have hampered the event, which won’t be the case for its rebound this week barring a major climate anomaly.

“I think people are really excited,” Wilson said.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.