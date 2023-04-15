Curlee receives newly created city award

Volunteer photo efforts net AGORA honor

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

This is an example of Robbie Curlee’s work, a scene captured at the Mount Airy Post Office which also incorporates the beauty of nature — one of the local photographer’s trademarks.

<p>Curlee’s images frequently focus on Mayberry aspects, such as this one of a family enjoying a ride in a replica squad car.</p> <p>Robbie Curlee | Special to the News</p>

Curlee’s images frequently focus on Mayberry aspects, such as this one of a family enjoying a ride in a replica squad car.

<p>Robbie Curlee is recognized as the first-ever recipient of the AGORA Award by Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley.</p> <p>Tom Joyce | The News</p>

Robbie Curlee is recognized as the first-ever recipient of the AGORA Award by Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley.

Picture this: A man moves to Mount Airy, where he devotes much volunteer effort to taking photos downtown to share with non-profits and small businesses, leading to him receiving a first-ever city award.

That exactly what developed when the inaugural AGORA Award was bestowed on Robbie Curlee during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last week.

It recognizes his ongoing volunteer role in taking photographs of various scenes in and around the downtown district, which are then posted on various social media and other online outlets that serve to increase tourism locally.

“Mr. Curlee almost always can be seen snapping daily photos downtown,” Mayor Jon Cawley said when recognizing Curlee as the initial recipient of the AGORA Award.

It’s not just the fact that Curlee takes pictures, but the special eye he has for that craft which makes his photos become works of art, as described by the mayor.

“He can take a maple tree at the right time of the year and make it look like something that you would want to put on your living room wall,” Cawley told the City Hall audience. “He can take the front door of the Episcopal church and make it something that tells a story.”

Along the way, Curlee has become known as “Mayberry’s photographer.”

Distinct honor

In announcing the reason for creating the new award, the mayor explained that AGORA is from the Greek language. “It’s a biblical word that means community.”

Cawley added that the AGORA Award will be presented from time to time to individuals “who have kind of gone above and beyond to create a sense of community here.”

By all accounts, Curlee has done just that since moving to Mount Airy in 2018 with his wife Suzanne, after he retired as an assistant city engineer/planner in Columbia, S.C., with 23 years of service.

This came after the Curlees made frequent visits here and “fell in love with the city,” Cawley related while reading from a proclamation prepared for the award, a love exemplified by Curlee’s work with the camera.

“Mr. Curlee enjoys living in and supporting the city of Mount Airy and is especially passionate about photography,” along with Chevrolet Corvettes, listening to music and exercise.

“Be it resolved by the city council of the city of Mount Airy, North Carolina, on behalf of the citizens, employees and visitors of Mount Airy, that the mayor and Board of Commissioners do hereby extend to Mr. Robbie Curlee, their sincerest appreciation and gratitude for his invaluable contributions and volunteer efforts to Mount Airy and its downtown.”

In addition to a copy of that document, Curlee received a key to the city from Mayor Cawley.

“I feel like a Mayberry Days celebrity,” he said afterward in reference to the warm reception given to special guests for the annual celebration of “The Andy Griffith Show.”

The resolution of recognition from the city government comes on the heels of Curlee being named a Main Street Champion for Mount Airy last month during the annual awards ceremony for the North Carolina Main Street program in Statesville.

That honor also was bestowed for his photographic contributions.

