Shoals Elementary names Leaders Of The Month

April 15, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Kindergarten leaders of the month are Joshua Atkins and Carson Thomas.

<p>First grade leaders of the month are Roby Dutton and Cameron Sees.</p>

<p>Leaders of the month from second grade are Lane Mitchell, Wesley Whitaker and Skylar Martin</p>

<p>Third grade leaders of the month are Jett Cox, Mamie Sheppard and Maycie Penley.</p>

<p>Fourth grade students Zavier Rehberg and Adrian Hunsucker were selected as leaders of the month.</p>

<p>Fifth grade leaders of the month are Emma O’Neal and Avery Phillips.</p>

Shoals Elementary School recently named its February leaders of the month. These are students who demonstrated the trait of the month, which was active Listening.

“Students recognized this month showed that they are good active listeners,” the school said. “An active listener can listen in a conversation and be able to respond in a responsible and positive way. We are so proud of these students for using their active listening skills.”