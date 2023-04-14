Extension office announces food-related events

Staff Report

DOBSON — Everyone needs to eat and the Surry County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension has announced a pair of programs designed to make that healthier and easier.

This includes plans for “Cook Smart, Eat Smart,” a four-part series of classes to be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 23, May 7, May 14 and May 21 at First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain.

During the weekly hands-on sessions, participants will learn basic cooking skills, try new recipes and sample what is made.

Classes are designed to teach participants how to prepare simple, healthy, delicious and quick meals for families within one’s food budget.

The cost for the Cook Smart, Eat Smart program is $20, but participants will receive a $20 gift card at the end of the series if they attend all four sessions.

With spaces limited, those interested can register by calling the local Cooperative Extension office at 336-401-8025.

Snacks not left out

In addition to full-blown meals, a second class opportunity — titled Super Simple Spring Snacks — is being offered by local Extension personnel.

It is scheduled for April 27 at 11:30 a.m. at their office in Dobson, located at 915 E Atkins St., Suite 300.

Extension staff members are partnering with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center’s Diabetes Education Program to offer this class.

There is no cost to attend, but spaces are limited. Those interested can call 336-401-8025 to reserve a seat.