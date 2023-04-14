Man killed when struck by pickup on U.S. 52

By Tom Joyce

A Mount Airy man died Thursday night after being struck by a pickup while trying to cross U.S. 52 on foot.

The victim was identified as Shane Allen Moncus, 48, of Stanford Church Road.

Moncus was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the southbound portion of U.S. in the vicinity of Pizza Hut, according to information from the Mount Airy Police Department, which investigated the incident.

The pedestrian was heading east from Bluemont Road across the four-lane highway to a crossover section toward East Bluemont Road in the direction of Delp Chiropractic.

Moncus was reported to have been wearing dark clothing during the nighttime conditions, creating a visibility problem for the driver of the truck, Justin Andrew Cox, 25, of Dare Lane, Mount Airy.

“At this point, we don’t feel Mr. Cox actually saw him in the roadway,” Police Chief Dale Watson said Friday.

The impact occurred in the outside southbound lane of U.S. 52, also known as South Andy Griffith Parkway.

Moncus was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident appears to have been accidental in nature. “The investigation is continuing, but at this point,” no charges have been issued, Watson said.

There were no signs of impairment or suspicion of that on the part of the driver, and investigators are awaiting toxicology test results for Moncus. Speed also apparently was not a factor in the accident.

It was not readily know why Moncus was walking in the roadway Thursday night. “It’s a tragic situation when anything like this occurs,” the police chief said.

