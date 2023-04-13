Local man’s illness sparks stem cell event

A Mount Airy man’s leukemia diagnosis has led to a blood stem cell registration drive being scheduled for this Saturday at a local church.
Brent Hull, 61, a part-owner and operator of Hull Brothers Lumber Co., recently learned that he has acute myeloid leukemia.
Earlier this week, Hull was reported to be in “desperate need” of a blood stem cell donor, with Saturday’s event scheduled in the hopes of identifying a lifesaving potential match.
The registration drive is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church at 314 S. Franklin Road.
It will be hosted by DKMS, described as an international non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses.
The mission of DKMS involves inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors.
“A blood stem cell transplant would allow Brent to get back to working at the lumberyard and doing the things he loves most, such as gardening, fixing cars and most importantly, spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren,” the organization advised Wednesday afternoon in announcing the drive.
“As he looks forward to getting back to his normal routine, Brent relies on his faith to give him hope for the future.”
Potential for wide reach
In an update of the situation, family members said Thursday — when Brent was hospitalized in Winston-Salem — that a blood stem cell matching donor had been found, his sister.
However, since Saturday’s registration drive was already in the works, it will be held as planned in the hopes that others in need might be aided if not Brent. Seventy percent of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their lives, according to DKMS.
Anyone in good health who is between the ages of 18 and 55 is encouraged to attend the drive. Potential registrants will review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the insides of their cheeks and then drop off their completed packets before leaving the church.
Those results will become part of a nationwide registry that could lead to donor matches.
“The registration drive has the potential to help Brent and other patients battling blood cancer, as folks who sign up with DKMS will be added to the national registry,” says an updated statement released Thursday on behalf of the organization.
“You truly never know when this will come up with your family or friends,” Rachel Holderfield, Brent’s daughter, said Thursday afternoon regarding the need for donor matches as highlighted by Saturday’s drive.
“This registry is just not for my dad.”
Holderfield added that Brent is receiving chemotherapy that hopefully will put him on track for further procedures toward a recovery.
Simple process
In pointing out that the donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek, DKMS says this can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need.
Along with registering potential blood stem cell donors, its works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond.
Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS has entities in South Africa, Poland, Chile, the United Kingdom, the United States and India.
Globally, it has registered more than 11.5 million people and facilitated 100,000-plus transplants.
Holderfield said DKMS has been super-helpful in dealing with her dad’s illness.
In trying to seek donor matches for him she simply did a Google search and that organization was the first thing that popped up, Holderfield said.
In addition to Saturday’s event, one can register as a blood stem cell donor on behalf of Brent Hull at www.dkms.org/bonemarrowforbrent
