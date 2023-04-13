Police reports

April 12, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A piece of heavy equipment valued at $275,000 has been stolen in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The knuckleboom log loader was discovered missing Monday morning from a location on McKinney Road where it had been parked. The owner of the logging equipment is listed as Jimmy Dudley Hull of H&H Lumber Co. on Kipling Lane.

It was described as a Franklin KBL-28 loader, green and white in color.

• Police were told Monday that the Harbor Freight Tools store on Carter Street had been victimized by a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense in late March.

It involved an unknown party deceiving store personnel and failing for pay for the purchase of tools with an undisclosed value.

• Cody Ray Gallimore, 25, of 371 Hodges Road, was charged with driving while impaired on April 9 after officers investigated a motor vehicle collision, which police records indicate occurred on North Main Street near West Lebanon Street.

Gallimore, who was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, allegedly refused chemical testing at the police station to determine his level of impairment, leading to a search warrant being executed to retrieve a blood sample.

He was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on May 22.

• Jessica Brook Beaver, 22, of 348 Leonard Road, was served with an outstanding criminal summons for a larceny charge on April 4. It had been issued on March 28 in Rutherford County.

Beaver is facing an April 28 court appearance in that jurisdiction, with no other details listed regarding the alleged offense.

• A case of littering occurred on April 1 at the Best Buy convenience store on South Main Street in Bannertown, where someone dumped trash in the parking lot.